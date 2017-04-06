What's open and closed across the Whitsundays

EIGHT days after Cyclone Debbie hit the coast, signs of normality are emerging across the Whitsundays.
Below is a comprehensive list of all the places in the region open for business.
ACCOMODATION
Beach Court Holiday Villas, Cannonvale
Waters Edge Resort, Airlie Beach
Waterfront Whitsunday Retreat, Airlie Beac
Airlie Beach Apartments - Call Tammy - 0424 281 870.
Airlie Seaview Apartments - Call Tammy - 0424 281 870
Beachside Holiday Units, Bowen -Call George - 0467 368 666
Heart Hotel & Gallery, Airlie Beach
Ocean Breeze Units, Bowen - Call George - 0467 368 666
Backpackers by the Bay - 0408 608 578
BIG4 Bowen Coral Coast Beachfront Holiday Park - 1800 602 469
Queens Beach Tourist Village, Bowen
Bowen Holiday Park
Harbour Lights Caravan Park, Bowen
Horseshoe Bay Resort, Bowen
Tropical Beach Caravan Park, Bowen
Bowen Palms Caravan Park, Bowen
Bluewater Harbour Motel, Bowen
Coral Cove Apartments, Bowen
Palm View Holiday Apartments, Bowen
Rose Bay Resort, Bowen
Sky View Units, Bowen
Castle Motor Lodge, Bowen
Queens Beach Hotel, Bowen
Sails on Main, Bowen
Ocean View Motel, Bowen
Whitsunday Sands Resort, Bowen
Mantra Club Croc, Cannonvale
Colonial Palms Motor Inn, Airlie Beach
Kipara Tropical Rainforest Retreat, Jubilee Pocket
TOUR OPERATORS
Ocean Rafting, Airlie Beach
Thundercat, Airlie Beach
Portland Roads
Tongarra, Airlie Beach
Whitsunday Escape, Airlie Beach - seven days a week 9am-3-pm until power is restored
Whitsundays Sailing Adventures, Airlie Beach (operating on generator power)
ISail Whitsunday
SV Whitehaven
Explore Whitsundays
True Blue Sailing
OzSail
Matador Whitsundays
Wings Sailing Adventures
Sundowner Cruises - open from Wednesday, taking bookings now
Charter Yachts Australia
Explore Hamilton Island
Pioneer Jet Boat - operational from 5 April
Southern Cross Sailing Adventures
Turtle Tours
Whitsunday Wake & Watersports
Whitsunday Jetski Tours
Cruise Whitsundays
Sea Fever Sport Fishing
Whitsunday Fishing Charters
GSL Aviation
Airlie Beach Skydivers
DINING
Beaches, Airlie Beach - with cold drinks and a limited menu
Grandview Hotel, Bowen
Fat Frog Beach Café - Open coffee 8am-2pm
Whitsunday Sailing Club, Airlie Beach
Village Café & Restaurant, Airlie Beach
Le Sorelle Coffee House, Bowen
La Marina, Port of Airlie
Fish D'Vine, Airlie Beach
Subway, Bowen
Better Body Café, Cannonvale
Birds Fish Bar, Bowen
Fairbairn Bakery, Cannonvale
Metropole, Proserpine
The Grand Central, Proserpine
Proserpine Bakery
Brauer's Seafood, Proserpine
Soup Kitchen from RSL
Pit Pony Tavern, Collinsville
Collinsville Workers Club
Walter's Lounge, Port of Airlie
Cove Chinese Restaurant, Bowen
Jochheim's Bakery, Bowen
Central Hotel, Bowen
The Bowen Hotel (Denison)
Airlie Beach Treehouse
The Deck, Airlie Beach
Bohemian Raw, Abell Point Marina
McDonalds, Cannonvale and Airlie Beach
Reef Gateway Hotel
West End Cash Store, Proserpine
Denman Cellars, Airlie Beach
MARINAS
Abell Point Marina, Airlie Beach
Port of Airlie
RETAIL SERVICES
Livelife Pharmacy, Whitsunday Shopping Centre, Cannonvale
Whitsunday Pharmacy - cash only 9-12pm
GENERAL SERVICES
Airlie Shade Sail & Shade Solutions/Ullman Sails Whitsundays
Angel Signs - is contactable via phone anytime 07 49483700.
Bunnings Cannonvale
Cellarbrations (next to Reef Gateway)
Airlie Fitness
WASP NQ
ABC Travel
Airlie Information and Travel Service open 10-5pm daily
I Do Events
The Wedding Planners Whitsundays
Ray White Whitsundays
Beautiful Beach Weddings
Brooke Miles Photography
PRD Nationwide
All Marine Services
Gravtec
Bytewise IT Solutions
Graphic House
HD-Xposure
Kerry Sea Designs
Media Whitsundays
Mr Bean Cold Brew Coffee
Napa Gallery - expecting to be open 4 April
TeePee Events
Telltale Communications
VMR Whitsundays
WeddingsWhitsundays.com
Whitsunday Provisioning
Caterquip is taking orders for delivery or pick up
Figure Head Hair Salon
GUYS & DOLLS Hair Studio open 9am - 5pm 4948 1466
Bowen Cinemas
Harvey Norman Cannonvale
Archers Softdrink
Earlando
Home Hardware, Cannonvale
Mitre10, Cannonvale
Centrelink, Cannonvale
Fraser Ford
Airlie Beach Tourism
Pacific Centre
Tropical Designs
Airlie Day Spa Express
Whitsunday Pet Resort
Glambox-Petite Hair Studio
Note-Remote ICT Solutions
Parnells Metal Industries
Deb's Art & Soul
BANKING
Bendigo Bank Cannonvale 10-2pm limited services
Bendigo Bank Bowen 10-3pm limited services
Westpac Cannonvale ATM only
HIRE CAR
Hertz Airlie Beach
CHILDREN
Giggle Kids, Cannonvale
Little Angel Zoo, Cannonvale
Airlie Swim School by Danielle - running 5 day intensive week for swimming lessons
Airlie Beach Babysitting - is offering local rates over school holidays
SUPERMARKETS
Woolworths Airlie Beach
Night Owl Airlie Beach
IGA Jubilee Pocket
Woolworths, Whitsunday Plaza
IGA Proserpine
IGA Collinsville
FUEL
BP Cannonvale
Coles Express, Cannonvale
United Cannonvale
BP Proserpine
Caltex Proserpine
MEDICAL
Dr2You
Whitsunday Family Practice, Cannonvale
The Doctors Airlie Beach
Whitsunday Doctor Service
Whitsunday Health Clinic
121 Medical Centre
Cannonvale Medical Services
Physioplus Whitsundays
TRANSPORT
Whitsundays 2 Everywhere
Whitsunday Transit
GSL Aviation
Mars Charters
Cruise Whitsundays
Appointed Transport
Airlie Beach Tours and Transfers
TRADES
Moloko Homes
James Dale Electrical
Ash Electrical
Roebuck Civil
CLOSED OR COMING SOON
ATTRACTIONS
Whitsunday Islands National Park - Park Damage assessments are underway.
Conway National Park - Park Damage assessments are underway
ACCOMODATION
Airlie Beach Hotel
BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort - closed at this stage until 18 April and bookings beyond
there will be assessed. Res team can access emails and are contacting guests
Cape Gloucester Resort, Cape Gloucester via Hideaway Bay - closed until further notice
Coral Sea Resort, Airlie Beach - closed. Brides can call Sharon Gregory mobile 0438 255 616
Pinnacles Resort - closed up to and including 13 April. Bookings up to that date will be fully
refunded. Cancellation policy will apply to all reservations from 1 May. Limited phone
service best contact is via FB messenger
Seabreeze Tourist Park, Airlie Beach
TOURS
Island Jet Boating - aiming to recommence Monday 10 April 2017
Ride to Paradise, Airlie Beach - Next departure 17 April 2017.
Derwent Hunter Adventure Sailing, Airlie Beach
Salty Dog Sea Kayaking - will recommence when power and water is restored
Cumberland Charter Yachts
Dream Yacht Charter
Air Whitsundays - all flights up to 6 April have been cancelled.
Whitsunday Segway Tours Sunset & Boardwalk Tour commencing 8 April
Whitsunday Paradise Explorer
Renegade Fishing Charters - aim to be running by 10 April
Big Fury - 8 April
Just Tuk'n Around - 7 April
Camira, Cruise Whitsundays - 8 April
DINING
Capers, Airlie Beach Hotel
Collinsville Hotel
Fish D'Vine, Airlie Beach - currently closed pending power/water supply, but have opened
kitchen to assist in feeding SES workers.
Mangrove Jacks, Airlie Beach Hotel
Mr Bones, Airlie Beach
WHITSUNDAY ISLAND RESORTS
Hamilton Island will reopen Saturday 8 April
One & Only Hayman
Daydream Island Resort & Spa
Palm Bay Resort on Long Island
