What's open and closed across the Whitsundays

Jacob Wilson | 6th Apr 2017 9:35 AM
Businesses are opening up shop in the Whitsundays.
Businesses are opening up shop in the Whitsundays. Jacob Wilson

EIGHT days after Cyclone Debbie hit the coast, signs of normality are emerging across the Whitsundays.

Below is a comprehensive list of all the places in the region open for business.

ACCOMODATION

Beach Court Holiday Villas, Cannonvale

Waters Edge Resort, Airlie Beach

Waterfront Whitsunday Retreat, Airlie Beac

Airlie Beach Apartments - Call Tammy - 0424 281 870.

Airlie Seaview Apartments - Call Tammy - 0424 281 870

Beachside Holiday Units, Bowen -Call George - 0467 368 666

Heart Hotel & Gallery, Airlie Beach

Ocean Breeze Units, Bowen - Call George - 0467 368 666

Backpackers by the Bay - 0408 608 578

BIG4 Bowen Coral Coast Beachfront Holiday Park - 1800 602 469

Queens Beach Tourist Village, Bowen

Bowen Holiday Park

Harbour Lights Caravan Park, Bowen

Horseshoe Bay Resort, Bowen

Tropical Beach Caravan Park, Bowen

Bowen Palms Caravan Park, Bowen

Bluewater Harbour Motel, Bowen

Coral Cove Apartments, Bowen

Palm View Holiday Apartments, Bowen

Rose Bay Resort, Bowen

Sky View Units, Bowen

Castle Motor Lodge, Bowen

Queens Beach Hotel, Bowen

Sails on Main, Bowen

Ocean View Motel, Bowen

Whitsunday Sands Resort, Bowen

Mantra Club Croc, Cannonvale

Colonial Palms Motor Inn, Airlie Beach

Kipara Tropical Rainforest Retreat, Jubilee Pocket

TOUR OPERATORS

Ocean Rafting, Airlie Beach

Thundercat, Airlie Beach

Portland Roads

Tongarra, Airlie Beach

Whitsunday Escape, Airlie Beach - seven days a week 9am-3-pm until power is restored

Whitsundays Sailing Adventures, Airlie Beach (operating on generator power)

ISail Whitsunday

SV Whitehaven

Explore Whitsundays

True Blue Sailing

OzSail

Matador Whitsundays

Wings Sailing Adventures

Sundowner Cruises - open from Wednesday, taking bookings now

Charter Yachts Australia

Explore Hamilton Island

Pioneer Jet Boat - operational from 5 April

Southern Cross Sailing Adventures

Turtle Tours

Whitsunday Wake & Watersports

Whitsunday Jetski Tours

Cruise Whitsundays

Sea Fever Sport Fishing

Whitsunday Fishing Charters

GSL Aviation

Airlie Beach Skydivers

DINING

Beaches, Airlie Beach - with cold drinks and a limited menu

Grandview Hotel, Bowen

Fat Frog Beach Café - Open coffee 8am-2pm

Whitsunday Sailing Club, Airlie Beach

Village Café & Restaurant, Airlie Beach

Le Sorelle Coffee House, Bowen

La Marina, Port of Airlie

Fish D'Vine, Airlie Beach

Subway, Bowen

Better Body Café, Cannonvale

Birds Fish Bar, Bowen

Fairbairn Bakery, Cannonvale

Metropole, Proserpine

The Grand Central, Proserpine

Proserpine Bakery

Brauer's Seafood, Proserpine

Soup Kitchen from RSL

Pit Pony Tavern, Collinsville

Collinsville Workers Club

Walter's Lounge, Port of Airlie

Cove Chinese Restaurant, Bowen

Jochheim's Bakery, Bowen

Central Hotel, Bowen

The Bowen Hotel (Denison)

Airlie Beach Treehouse

The Deck, Airlie Beach

Bohemian Raw, Abell Point Marina

McDonalds, Cannonvale and Airlie Beach

Reef Gateway Hotel

West End Cash Store, Proserpine

Denman Cellars, Airlie Beach

MARINAS

Abell Point Marina, Airlie Beach

Port of Airlie

RETAIL SERVICES

Livelife Pharmacy, Whitsunday Shopping Centre, Cannonvale

Whitsunday Pharmacy - cash only 9-12pm

GENERAL SERVICES

Airlie Shade Sail & Shade Solutions/Ullman Sails Whitsundays

Angel Signs - is contactable via phone anytime 07 49483700.

Bunnings Cannonvale

Cellarbrations (next to Reef Gateway)

Airlie Fitness

WASP NQ

ABC Travel

Airlie Information and Travel Service open 10-5pm daily

I Do Events

The Wedding Planners Whitsundays

Ray White Whitsundays

Beautiful Beach Weddings

Brooke Miles Photography

PRD Nationwide

All Marine Services

Gravtec

Bytewise IT Solutions

Graphic House

HD-Xposure

Kerry Sea Designs

Media Whitsundays

Mr Bean Cold Brew Coffee

Napa Gallery - expecting to be open 4 April

TeePee Events

Telltale Communications

VMR Whitsundays

WeddingsWhitsundays.com

Whitsunday Provisioning

Caterquip is taking orders for delivery or pick up

Figure Head Hair Salon

GUYS & DOLLS Hair Studio open 9am - 5pm 4948 1466

Bowen Cinemas

Harvey Norman Cannonvale

Archers Softdrink

Earlando

Home Hardware, Cannonvale

Mitre10, Cannonvale

Centrelink, Cannonvale

Fraser Ford

Airlie Beach Tourism

Pacific Centre

Tropical Designs

Airlie Day Spa Express

Whitsunday Pet Resort

Glambox-Petite Hair Studio

Note-Remote ICT Solutions

Parnells Metal Industries

Deb's Art & Soul

BANKING

Bendigo Bank Cannonvale 10-2pm limited services

Bendigo Bank Bowen 10-3pm limited services

Westpac Cannonvale ATM only

HIRE CAR

Hertz Airlie Beach

CHILDREN

Giggle Kids, Cannonvale

Little Angel Zoo, Cannonvale

Airlie Swim School by Danielle - running 5 day intensive week for swimming lessons

Airlie Beach Babysitting - is offering local rates over school holidays

SUPERMARKETS

Woolworths Airlie Beach

Night Owl Airlie Beach

IGA Jubilee Pocket

Woolworths, Whitsunday Plaza

IGA Proserpine

IGA Collinsville

FUEL

BP Cannonvale

Coles Express, Cannonvale

United Cannonvale

BP Proserpine

Caltex Proserpine

MEDICAL

Dr2You

Whitsunday Family Practice, Cannonvale

The Doctors Airlie Beach

Whitsunday Doctor Service

Whitsunday Health Clinic

121 Medical Centre

Cannonvale Medical Services

Physioplus Whitsundays 

TRANSPORT

Whitsundays 2 Everywhere

Whitsunday Transit

GSL Aviation

Mars Charters

Cruise Whitsundays

Appointed Transport

Airlie Beach Tours and Transfers

TRADES

Moloko Homes

James Dale Electrical

Ash Electrical

Roebuck Civil

CLOSED OR COMING SOON

ATTRACTIONS

Whitsunday Islands National Park - Park Damage assessments are underway.

Conway National Park - Park Damage assessments are underway

ACCOMODATION

Airlie Beach Hotel

BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort - closed at this stage until 18 April and bookings beyond

there will be assessed. Res team can access emails and are contacting guests

Cape Gloucester Resort, Cape Gloucester via Hideaway Bay - closed until further notice

Coral Sea Resort, Airlie Beach - closed. Brides can call Sharon Gregory mobile 0438 255 616

Pinnacles Resort - closed up to and including 13 April. Bookings up to that date will be fully

refunded. Cancellation policy will apply to all reservations from 1 May. Limited phone

service best contact is via FB messenger

Seabreeze Tourist Park, Airlie Beach

TOURS

Island Jet Boating - aiming to recommence Monday 10 April 2017

Ride to Paradise, Airlie Beach - Next departure 17 April 2017.

Derwent Hunter Adventure Sailing, Airlie Beach

Salty Dog Sea Kayaking - will recommence when power and water is restored

Cumberland Charter Yachts

Dream Yacht Charter

Air Whitsundays - all flights up to 6 April have been cancelled.

Whitsunday Segway Tours Sunset & Boardwalk Tour commencing 8 April

Whitsunday Paradise Explorer

Renegade Fishing Charters - aim to be running by 10 April

Big Fury - 8 April

Just Tuk'n Around - 7 April

Camira, Cruise Whitsundays - 8 April

DINING

Capers, Airlie Beach Hotel

Collinsville Hotel

Fish D'Vine, Airlie Beach - currently closed pending power/water supply, but have opened

kitchen to assist in feeding SES workers.

Mangrove Jacks, Airlie Beach Hotel

Mr Bones, Airlie Beach

WHITSUNDAY ISLAND RESORTS

Hamilton Island will reopen Saturday 8 April

One & Only Hayman

Daydream Island Resort & Spa

Palm Bay Resort on Long Island

