What's open and closed in Airlie Beach

THE Labour Day public holiday is upon us, but there are still plenty of venues which are open for business.
Open
IGA Jubilee Pocket: 7am-7pm
Kc's bar and Grill: 11.30am-12am
Whitsunday Sailing Club: 10am-10:30pm
Whitsunday Live Life Pharmacy: (Airlie Main Street) 8am-8pm
Reef Gateway: open till 12am
Jubilee Tavern: 10am-10pm
Night Owl: 257 Shute Harbour Road store open 24/7, 293 Shute Harbour Road store open 7am till midnight
Banjos Bistro: 10am-10-11pm
Magnums: 10am-2:30am
Bunnings: 8.30am-5.30pm
Closed
Whitsunday Plaza
Woolworths
Whitsunday Shopping Centre
Master Butchers Whitsunday
Stay Connected
Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.