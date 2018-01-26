What's open and closed today in the Whitsundays?

STRESS no more if you forgot to grab last minute supplies for Australia Day yesterday, most of your favourite shops and cafes will be open in the Whitsunday region this Friday January 26, 2018.

Here is a list of major retailers open

Coles Cannonvale- open from 9am-6pm

Faust's Supa IGA Proserpine- open 6.30am-8pm

Whitsunday Plaza shopping centre-open from 9am-5.30pm

Woolworths Cannonvale- open from 8am-9pm

Best & Less- open 9am-.30pm

Big W- open from 8.30am-6pm

Harvey Norman- open from 9am-5.30pm

BCF- open from 8.30am-5.30pm

Mitre 10- open from 7am-5pm

Bunnings Warehouse- open 7am-6pm

BWS Cannonvale- open 9am-7pm; Airlie Beach open 9am-10pm

Cellarbrations Cannonvale Reef- open 10am-8pm

If you are in need of a caffeine fix or feed here are some local cafes that will be open:

Fat Frog Beach Cafe- open 8am-12pm

Coffee Club Airlie Beach- open 7am-3.30pm

Hemingway's- open 12pm-10pm

Cold Rock Airlie Beach- open 12pm-9:.0pm

Community activities

Beat the heat and head down to the Prossie pool open 6am-7pm this Australia day.

Airlie Beach Lagoon will be open as usual

Community favourites that will be closed: