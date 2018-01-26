Menu
What's open and closed today in the Whitsundays?

Australia Day 2018, what's open in your region
STRESS no more if you forgot to grab last minute supplies for Australia Day yesterday, most of your favourite shops and cafes will be open in the Whitsunday region this Friday January 26, 2018.

Here is a list of major retailers open

  • Coles Cannonvale- open from 9am-6pm
  • Faust's Supa IGA Proserpine- open 6.30am-8pm
  • Whitsunday Plaza shopping centre-open from 9am-5.30pm
  • Woolworths Cannonvale- open from 8am-9pm
  • Best & Less- open 9am-.30pm
  • Big W- open from 8.30am-6pm
  • Harvey Norman- open from 9am-5.30pm
  • BCF- open from 8.30am-5.30pm
  • Mitre 10- open from 7am-5pm
  • Bunnings Warehouse- open 7am-6pm
  • BWS Cannonvale- open 9am-7pm; Airlie Beach open 9am-10pm
  • Cellarbrations Cannonvale Reef- open 10am-8pm

If you are in need of a caffeine fix or feed here are some local cafes that will be open:

  • Fat Frog Beach Cafe- open 8am-12pm
  • Coffee Club Airlie Beach- open 7am-3.30pm
  • Hemingway's- open 12pm-10pm
  • Cold Rock Airlie Beach- open 12pm-9:.0pm

Community activities

  • Beat the heat and head down to the Prossie pool open 6am-7pm this Australia day.
  • Airlie Beach Lagoon will be open as usual

Community favourites that will be closed:

  • Master Butcher's Cannonvale; both stores
  • Cafe One 3
  • Proserpine Woolworths

