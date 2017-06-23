What's open and what's not on show day

THE Show Whitsunday public holiday is here at last.
Here is run down on what is open and what is not today in Cannonvale and Airlie Beach.
Whitsunday Shopping Centre
Coles | 8.30am - 5.30pm
Coles Express | 6am - 8pm
Whitsunday Pharmacy | 9am - 1pm
Goodness Gracious | 9am - 5pm
Cannonvale News & Gasket | 5am - 12.30pm
Whitsunday Cellars | 9am - 6pm
The Reject Shop | 10am - 4pm
BWS | 9am - 6pm
CTC | 8.30am - 5.30pm
MBW on the Barbie | CLOSED
Brumby's | CLOSED
Whitsunday Plaza
Big W | 9am - 5pm
Dollars & Sense | 10am - 4pm
BCF | 9am - 4.30pm
Harvey Norman | 10am - 4pm
Live Life Pharmacy | 9am - 5pm
Woolworths | 9am - 5pm
Airlie Beach
Woolworths | 8am - 5.30pm
