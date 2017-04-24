What's open in Airlie Beach on Anzac Day

ANYONE worried that nothing will be open in Airlie Beach or Cannonvale tomorrow will be pleasantly surprised with the range of retailers opening their doors for Anzac Day.
Open
IGA Jubilee Pocket: 7am-7pm
Magnums: 1pm-3am
Anchor Bar: 1pm-10pm (kitchen closes at 8.30pm)
Fat Frog Cafe: 5am-12pm
Night Owl: 257 Shute Harbour Road store open 24/7, 293 Shute Harbour Road store open 7am till midnight
BP Cannonvale: 24/7
United Petroleum: 5am-10pm
Caltex: 6am-8pm
Whitsunday Sailing Club: 1pm-10:30pm
Fish D'vine: 5pm till late
Jubilee Tavern 1pm-10pm
Reef Gateway: 6am-midnight
Denman Cellars: 4.30pm till late
KC's Bar and Grill: 4pm-11pm (Dinner stops at 9pm)
Closed
Woolworths
Coles
Whitsunday Plaza
Whitsunday Shopping Centre
Bunnings
Master Butchers Whitsunday
Stay Connected
Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.