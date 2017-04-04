UPDATE: Businesses continue to flourish

AS THE Whitsundays slowly starts to rebuild, more businesses have started to re-open bringing a sense of normality to the region.
Here's a list of what's now open in Airlie Beach and surrounding suburbs.
- La Marina, Port of Airlie
- Walters Lounge, Port of Airlie
- The Reject Shop
- Airlie Beach Swim School by Danielle
- The Department of Transport and Main Roads mobile Customer Service Centre, Whitsunday Plaza
- Whitsunday Coast Airport
- Diagnostic Ultrasound Imaging at Proserpine Hospital
- Cannonvale BP
- Cannonvale Transfer Station
- Day and Night Chemist, Whitsunday Village
- Whitsunday Family Practice, Cannonvale
- Dr2You Whitsundays
- The Doctors, Airlie Beach
- Laundromat, Cannonvale (near Coles)
- McDonalds, Cannonvale
- McDonalds, Airlie Beach
- Bunnings
- LiveLife Pharmacy, Cannonvale
- Fairbarn Bakery, Cannonvale
- Big W
- Porters, Cannonvale
- Whitsunday Pacific Seafood, Carlo Dr
- Woolworths, Cannonvale
- Woolworths, Airlie Beach
- Coles, Cannonvale
- Coles Express, Cannonvale
- Fitness Venue
- Giggle Kids
- Westpac ATM, Cannonvale
- Little Angel Zoo
- CTC (Tobacco), Cannonvale
- Telstra, Cannonvale
- Betterbody Cafe, Cannonvale
- Whitsunday Outboard Centre
- Airlie Scissor Sisters
- Master Butchers Whitsunday
- Cartridge World Whitsunday
- Fish D'Vine and KC's Grill & Bar combined
- Fat Frog Cafe
- Night Owl, Airlie Beach
- Sidewalk Cafe
- Airlie Day Spa Express
- PRD Nationwide
- Jubilee Tavern and Sportsbar
- Magnums
- Dominos
- The Deck
- BCF
- Paddy's Shenanigans
- Beaches
- IGA, Jubilee Pocket
Stay Connected
Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.