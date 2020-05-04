What’s open in the Whitsundays today
QUEENSLAND residents have been treated to an extra day off today for Labour Day, just in time as coronavirus restrictions eased over the weekend.
Here is a list of major retailers open
- Coles Cannonvale- Closed
- Faust’s Supa IGA Proserpine- open 6.30am-6pm
- Whitsunday Plaza shopping centre- Closed
- Woolworths Cannonvale- Closed
- Woolworths Airlie Beach- Closed
- Big W- Closed
- IGA Jubilee Central- open 7am-7.30pm
- Woolworths Bowen- Closed
- Bowen Supa IGA- 8am-5pm
- Harvey Norman- open from 10am-4pm
- BCF- open from 9am-4pm
- Bunnings Warehouse- closed
- Anaconda- open 10am-4pm
I f you are in need of a caffeine fix or feed here are some cafes that will be open:
- The Deck- open 6.30am
- Sidewalk Cafe- open 6.30am-1.30pm
- Cafe One 3- open 6.30am
- Le Sorelle- 8am-2pm
The pharmacy in Airlie Beach by the lagoon is closed, but LiveLife Pharmacy Day and Night near Magnums is open until 8am-5pm.