Today is Labour Day public holiday.
What’s open in the Whitsundays today

Laura Thomas
4th May 2020 5:00 AM
QUEENSLAND residents have been treated to an extra day off today for Labour Day, just in time as coronavirus restrictions eased over the weekend.

Here is a list of major retailers open

  • Coles Cannonvale- Closed
  • Faust’s Supa IGA Proserpine- open 6.30am-6pm
  • Whitsunday Plaza shopping centre- Closed
  • Woolworths Cannonvale- Closed
  • Woolworths Airlie Beach- Closed
  • Big W- Closed
  • IGA Jubilee Central- open 7am-7.30pm
  • Woolworths Bowen- Closed
  • Bowen Supa IGA- 8am-5pm
  • Harvey Norman- open from 10am-4pm
  • BCF- open from 9am-4pm
  • Bunnings Warehouse- closed
  • Anaconda- open 10am-4pm

I f you are in need of a caffeine fix or feed here are some cafes that will be open:

  • The Deck- open 6.30am
  • Sidewalk Cafe- open 6.30am-1.30pm
  • Cafe One 3- open 6.30am
  • Le Sorelle- 8am-2pm

The pharmacy in Airlie Beach by the lagoon is closed, but LiveLife Pharmacy Day and Night near Magnums is open until 8am-5pm.

