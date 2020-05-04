What’s open in the Whitsundays today

QUEENSLAND residents have been treated to an extra day off today for Labour Day, just in time as coronavirus restrictions eased over the weekend.

Here is a list of major retailers open

Coles Cannonvale- Closed

Faust’s Supa IGA Proserpine- open 6.30am-6pm

Whitsunday Plaza shopping centre- Closed

Woolworths Cannonvale- Closed

Woolworths Airlie Beach- Closed

Big W- Closed

IGA Jubilee Central- open 7am-7.30pm

Woolworths Bowen- Closed

Bowen Supa IGA- 8am-5pm

Harvey Norman- open from 10am-4pm

BCF- open from 9am-4pm

Bunnings Warehouse- closed

Anaconda- open 10am-4pm

I f you are in need of a caffeine fix or feed here are some cafes that will be open:

The Deck- open 6.30am

Sidewalk Cafe- open 6.30am-1.30pm

Cafe One 3- open 6.30am

Le Sorelle- 8am-2pm

The pharmacy in Airlie Beach by the lagoon is closed, but LiveLife Pharmacy Day and Night near Magnums is open until 8am-5pm.