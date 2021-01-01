WHAT’S OPEN: New Year’s Day trading hours in the Whitsundays
If you’re in need of some groceries, or some medicine to tend to that sore head, here’s what’s open across the Whitsundays today:
Supermarkets
Cannonvale Woolworths: 9am to 6pm
Bowen Woolworths: Closed
Proserpine Woolworths: Closed
Airlie Beach Woolworths: 9am to 6pm
Cannonvale Coles: 9am to 6pm
Jubilee Central IGA: 7am to 7pm
Proserpine IGA: 6.30am to 6pm
Bowen IGA: 8am to 5pm
More stories
13 tragedies that rocked our region in 2020
POLLIE PROMISES 2020: What they did and didn’t deliver
The businesses welcomed to the Whitsundays in 2020
Pharmacies
LiveLife Pharmacy Cannonvale (in Whitsunday Plaza): 9am to 4pm
LiveLife Pharmacy Airlie Beach (near Heart Hotel): 8.30am to 4pm
LiveLife Pharmacy Airlie Beach (near Magnums): 8am to 7pm
Whitsunday Pharmacy (at Whitsunday Shopping Centre): 9am to 1p,
Proserpine Family Pharmacy: Closed
Sunrise Pharmacy Proserpine: Closed
Bowen LiveLife pharmacy (on Gregory St): Closed
Bowen LiveLife Pharmacy (in Bowen Plaza): Closed
Is your business trading on New Year’s Day? Send an email to laura.thomas@news.com.au and we will add you to the list.