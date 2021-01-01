WHAT’S OPEN: New Year’s Day trading hours in the Whitsundays

Here’s what is open across the Whitsundays today. Picture: File

Here’s what is open across the Whitsundays today. Picture: File

If you’re in need of some groceries, or some medicine to tend to that sore head, here’s what’s open across the Whitsundays today:

Supermarkets

Cannonvale Woolworths: 9am to 6pm

Bowen Woolworths: Closed

Proserpine Woolworths: Closed

Airlie Beach Woolworths: 9am to 6pm

Cannonvale Coles: 9am to 6pm

Jubilee Central IGA: 7am to 7pm

Proserpine IGA: 6.30am to 6pm

Bowen IGA: 8am to 5pm

Pharmacies

LiveLife Pharmacy Cannonvale (in Whitsunday Plaza): 9am to 4pm

LiveLife Pharmacy Airlie Beach (near Heart Hotel): 8.30am to 4pm

LiveLife Pharmacy Airlie Beach (near Magnums): 8am to 7pm

Whitsunday Pharmacy (at Whitsunday Shopping Centre): 9am to 1p,

Proserpine Family Pharmacy: Closed

Sunrise Pharmacy Proserpine: Closed

Bowen LiveLife pharmacy (on Gregory St): Closed

Bowen LiveLife Pharmacy (in Bowen Plaza): Closed

Is your business trading on New Year’s Day? Send an email to laura.thomas@news.com.au and we will add you to the list.