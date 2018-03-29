What's open this Easter long Weekend

STRESS no more if you forgot to grab last minute supplies for Easter, here is a list of what's open and what's not.

As always IGA Jubilee Central will be open all Easter long weekend, from 7am-7pm on Good Friday and from Saturday to Sunday from 6am-9pm.

Faust's Supa IGA Proserpine will be closed Good Friday, but will reopen Saturday from 6.30am-6pm, Sunday 6.30am-5pm and Monday 6.30am-4pm.

Bigger retailers will close their doors on the most part for Good Friday, but will reopen with modified trading hours from Saturday through to Easter Monday.

- Woolworths Cannonvale and Airlie Beach- Closed Friday, open Saturday- Monday 9am-6pm

- Woolworths Proserpine- Open Saturday 8am-6pm, closed Friday, Sunday and Monday.

- Coles Cannonvale- Friday closed, Saturday-Monday open 9am-6pm

- Whitsunday Plaza shopping centre- Closed Friday, open Saturday- Sunday 9am-6pm*

- Bunnings Warehouse- Closed Friday, open Saturday- Monday 7am-6pm

You'd better stock up this afternoon if you haven't already if you were planning on downing a few drinks on Friday otherwise check out the revised trading hours below.

- BWS Cannonvale- Closed Friday, open 9am-6pm; Airlie Beach- closed Friday, open 9am-9pm

- Cellarbrations Cannonvale Reef- open 10am-8pm

Most local businesses will have shortened trading hours over Easter, but many are still open even on Good Friday.

- Goodness Gracious open Saturday-Monday 9am-2pm.

- Cafe One 3 will be closed Good Friday, but open for business as usual for the rest of the break, the team will have their mobile cafe outside of Seabreeze caravan park open all Easter long weekend, including Good Friday.

- Master Butcher's Cannonvale; both stores- Open Saturday 8am-4pmClosed Friday, Sunday and Monday

Incase of any furry, scaly or anything inbetween animal related, Orchid Valley Vet whilst closed over the break will be on call for any emergencies.

- Vet 2 You Whitsundays will be closed Good Friday and Easer Monday.

- Proserpine Veterinary Surgery will be closed all Easter long weekend from Friday through to Monday.