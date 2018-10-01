What's open today

Come in we're open sign.

Come in we're open sign. Contributed

IT IS a public holiday in the Whitsundays (and across the state) today, but that does not mean everything has come to a standstill.

The Whitsunday Times has ventured around the traps and found many businesses open today, some in particular might be up the alley of disappointing Melbourne Storm and Collingwood supporters following the weekend's grand finals.

If your business is open and we haven't mentioned it, feel free to drop us a line at editor@whitsundaytimes.com.au or comment on our Facebook page and we'll add you to the list.

Cannonvale

Petrol Stations including Coles, Metro, BP, United and Puma.

Supermarkets including Coles and Woolworths.

Pubs including the Reef Gateway Hotel, Northerlies and Banjo's

Whitsunday Pharmacy Until 1pm.

Cellarbrations: Until 6pm.

Creatif Designs: Until midday.

Damla Kebabs: Until 6pm.

BWS: Until 6pm.

Hungry Jack's: Until 10pm.

Fat Frog Cafe: Until 2pm.

Laundromats open

Airlie Beach/Jubilee Pocket

Majority of businesses on Main Street.

Pubs including Magnums, Mangrove Jacks, Jubilee Tavern.

Woolworths.

BWS: Until 9pm.

Brumby's: Until 2pm.

Live Life Pharmacy (next to Magnums): Until 8pm.

Live Life Pharmacy (opposite happy travels): Until 6.30pm.

Jubilee Pocket IGA: Until 9pm.

Posties Cafe: Until 7pm.

Bottle-O: Until 7pm.

Looking to cool off

Airlie Beach Lagoon

Open.

Bowen Swimming Pool and Proserpine Swimming Pool

From 12pm to 4pm (closed Good Friday and Christmas Day).

Collinsville Swimming Pool

From 10am to 5pm