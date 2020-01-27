Menu
Whitsunday Shopping Centre is open from 9am to 6pm today, Monday, January 27, 2020
News

PUBLIC HOLIDAY: What’s open today in the Whitsundays?

Deborah Friend
27th Jan 2020 10:29 AM
Subscriber only

HERE'S a wrap-up of what's open on this public holiday Monday, including supermarkets, shopping centres and pharmacies.

SHOPPING CENTRES

Whitsunday Plaza

9am - 5pm

Whitsunday Shopping Centre

9am - 6pm

SUPERMARKETS

Coles Cannonvale

9am - 6pm

Woolworths Airlie Beach

9am - 6pm

Woolworths Cannonvale

9am - 6pm

Super IGA Proserpine

8am - 4pm

IGA Jubilee Central, Jubilee Pocket

7am - 7pm

PHARMACIES

Day & Night Pharmacy, Airlie Beach

8am - 8pm

Live Life Pharmacy, Airlie Beach

8.30am - 6.30pm

Whitsundays Pharmacy, Whitsunday Shopping Centre, Cannonvale

9am - 1pm

Live Life Pharmacy, Whitsunday Plaza, Cannonvale

9am - 5pm

OTHER

BigW Cannonvale

9am - 5pm

Bunnings, Airlie Beach

7am - 6pm

Harvey Norman Cannonvale

10am - 4pm

TRANSPORT

Whitsunday Transit Buses

Public holiday timetable

opening hours pharmacies shopping centres supermarkets
Whitsunday Times

