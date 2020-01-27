PUBLIC HOLIDAY: What’s open today in the Whitsundays?
HERE'S a wrap-up of what's open on this public holiday Monday, including supermarkets, shopping centres and pharmacies.
SHOPPING CENTRES
Whitsunday Plaza
9am - 5pm
Whitsunday Shopping Centre
9am - 6pm
SUPERMARKETS
Coles Cannonvale
9am - 6pm
Woolworths Airlie Beach
9am - 6pm
Woolworths Cannonvale
9am - 6pm
Super IGA Proserpine
8am - 4pm
IGA Jubilee Central, Jubilee Pocket
7am - 7pm
PHARMACIES
Day & Night Pharmacy, Airlie Beach
8am - 8pm
Live Life Pharmacy, Airlie Beach
8.30am - 6.30pm
Whitsundays Pharmacy, Whitsunday Shopping Centre, Cannonvale
9am - 1pm
Live Life Pharmacy, Whitsunday Plaza, Cannonvale
9am - 5pm
OTHER
BigW Cannonvale
9am - 5pm
Bunnings, Airlie Beach
7am - 6pm
Harvey Norman Cannonvale
10am - 4pm
TRANSPORT
Whitsunday Transit Buses
Public holiday timetable