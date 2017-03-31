What's opened today in the Whitsundays

AS BUSINESSES take their first steps in opening their doors in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie, we have compiled a list of what is opened in the Whitsundays today.
These are the businesses that we know are opened today:
Woolworths, Airlie Beach
Woolworths, Proserpine
Woolworths, Bowen
Shell, Cannonvale
Bunnings, Cannonvale
Cannonvale Medical Centre
Night Owl, Airlie Beach
IGA, Proserpine
BP at Proserpine plans on opening this afternoon
If you know of anywhere open in the Whitsundays today please let us know in the comments below.
Stay Connected
Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.