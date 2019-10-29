Menu
BCM PROPERTY 24/10/2012 David Divine of Metro Property Group with Gaurav Bansal owner of the new IGA planned for the building, cnr Mayne Road and Campbell Street, Bowen Hills. Pic Jeff Camden
Business

‘What’s the fuss?’ Boss drives Porsche as staff chase cash

by Hayden Johnson
29th Oct 2019 11:10 AM | Updated: 12:36 PM
THE director of a company that owns a fleet of luxury cars despite owing staff thousands of dollars says he doesn't know 'what the fuss is about'.

IGA and Carl's Jr director Gaurav Bansal, the sole owner of liquidated company Om Mahalaxmii, has hit back after The Courier-Mail revealed the company listed two Maseratis, a Porsche and an Audi as its assets - despite owing five IGA staff $23,232.45 and creditors $4.1 million.

Mr Bansal said doctors earning $200k a year drive expensive cars.

"All the cars are on loan so I don't know what the big fuss (is) about," he said.

When questioned about how staff and creditors might view the company's luxury cars, Mr Bansal said "I have no answer to it".

"I have supported more than 3000 families over 10 years with employment in our businesses," he said.

Om Mahalaxmii owned IGA supermarkets at Boronia Heights and Goodna when it went into liquidation.

Both stores are continuing to trade.

Vishal Bansal and Gaurav Bansal (right) at the Bansal Group offices in Underwood. Pic: (AAP image, John Gass)
The Indian-born director responsible for Queensland's 10 Carl's Jr stores hit out at the State Government's payroll tax requirement, which he owes $1.3 million to.

"They can support businesses so we can give more employment," he said.

Mr Bansal said the situation was "a joke".

"Go to Sunnybank and Asian restaurants and let me know how many people are getting (the) right pay," he said.

Mr Bansal also suggested other IGA stores were paying employees in cash.

"Every small business is taking short cuts and surviving," he said.

Liquidators or administrators were appointed to 113 Queensland businesses last month.

Read the Courier-Mail's full list here.

