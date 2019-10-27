What's the secret to serving the best stir-fry?

I'm still loving my new wok burner and whipping up easy Asian-inspired dishes faster than I could order and collect a takeaway (and for much less cash).

The secret to a successful stir-fry is to use as few ingredients as possible, with an emphasis on still-crunchy vegetables.

This Thai-inspired classic stir-fry traditionally uses green beans. Snake beans are ideal if available; if not, just regular runner beans, topped and tailed, will do fine.

You could also use new-season asparagus, broccolini, shredded bok choy, or other Asian greens.

I like a bit of heat so I have included finely sliced fiery little birdseye chillies, but you can substitute the larger (and much-less fierce) red chillies, or even red capsicum if you want to make it child-friendly.

PORK AND BEAN STIR-FRY

Serves: 4

INGREDIENTS

1 tbsp soy sauce; 1 tbsp cornflour; 500g pork mince; 400g green beans; 2-3 birdseye chillies; 5 tbsp rice bran oil or peanut oil; 3 cloves garlic, peeled and minced; 1 small knob ginger, grated; 3 tbsp oyster sauce; 3 tbsp water; 1 tsp sugar; 4 sprigs fresh basil

METHOD

Combine the soy sauce, cornflour and pork mince in a bowl and set aside.

Top and tail the beans and slice into 3cm lengths. Slice chillies, removing seeds and pith (wear disposable gloves if you prefer).

Heat oil in a wok over high heat until smoking. Add the beans and cook 2-3 minutes, tossing often, then remove with a slotted spoon. Add chilli, garlic and ginger and cook for a minute, then add pork. Fry until browned. Return beans to wok, along with the oyster sauce, water, sugar, and three of the basil sprigs. Cook, turning constantly, until the beans are heated through.

Remove to a heated bowl and garnish with remaining basil. Serve immediately with steamed jasmine rice.

