What's up with recycling, has it bin too long?

BIN TOO LONG: Peter Baris form the Whitsunday Regional Council busy delivering new recycling bin in Cannonvale on Monday. Peter Carruthers

Don't hold your breath for kerbside recycling if you live in a unit complex and consider yourself in the five percent minority if yours receives a yellow top bin before February 2019.

To coincide with National Recycling Week last year Whitsunday Regional Council added kerbside recycling to their kerbside collection services.

Initially 11,000 homes, 85% of dwellings that received waste collection services were lucky enough to get a yellow top bin on November 13 2017.

For the unlucky 15% of people who live in unit complexes council committed to providing the service to you some time in the near future.

Waste services manager Karl Murdoch said looking to the future council has a goal to have "at least 90% of waste collection in the area to have kerbside recycling by February 2019”.

Even that target will mean that it'll be at least another year before only five-percent of the remaining 15-percent of unit complexes in the region receive kerbside recycling.

In February 2019 two years after the first homes in the region were given the ability to save mother nature one recyclable at a time with yellow top bins, the minority living in apartment complexes will more than likely still be left green with envy.

A case-by-case approach for unit complexes is being implemented, "about half of all the unit complexes in the southern end of the region have recycling bins, and council is working on the remainder”.

"It may not be possible to install recycling bins to every unit complex because of lack of space for additional bins.

"For the first year of operation, we're on target to divert 10% of the whole year's wheelie bin waste from landfill, and 20% in the 2018-19 financial year,” Mr Murdoch said.

"We would like to see this figure increase to more than 30% in the future.

Good news is the council's other recycling programs will be business as usual where residents can drop off items such as scrap metal, green waste, concrete, engine oil, car batteries, tyres, old TVs and Computers to one of the four waste sites.

The Queensland State government will implement a similar scheme to New South Wales 'return and earn' recycling scheme in November 2018 called About the Container Refund Scheme.

This isn't a council initiative, but is set to get Queenslanders on-track to a greener future.

WRC said they won't have a direct role in the scheme, but are currently working out how to best incorporate the thousands of drinks containers which will be collected via the yellow-top bin collection.

"It's hoped that the deposit refunds will eventually be fed back to ratepayers as cost savings.

Currently collected recyclables from the region are taken to the recently-upgraded Materials Reclamation Facility (MRF) at Mackay.

"Different materials are separated out before being sent on to be recycled into new products, more than 95% is recycled in Australia.

State Government legislation will see single-use plastic shopping bags outlawed on July 1 2018 as part of their scheme.

As part of its Kerbside Recycling Implementation Plan WRC launched a high-profile education campaign to get residents on-board with the new collection scheme and to explain what can and can't be recycled.

"So far this seems to be very effective, WRC hasn't had a single load rejected by the MRF to date, and figures show that contamination rates are below what we would expect from a new scheme,” Mr Murdoch said.

but if it is asking "Will the China ban have the same effect on Whitsunday as Ipswich?” then the answer is:

It's business as usual for recycling in the Whitsundays.

Although most of Whitsundays recyclables are recycled into new materials here in Australia, the effective ban by

The Chinese government's ban on imported waste is affecting markets worldwide, but WRC said residents are "not going to be affected by the sudden dramatic increases in costs which have happened elsewhere, and ratepayers should not see any rate rises due to this”.

It is hoped that the government's 'Container Refund Scheme', will result in cost savings for the WRC.