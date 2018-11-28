Whattha won't be beaten

SNOOZING: Whattha is now in foster care, recovering from a nasty tetanus infection after surgery as a result of being shot in the face and leg.

IT TAKES more than being shot twice and a nasty tetanus infection to bring courageous little Whattha down.

The four-month-old American Staffie mixed puppy was found in Bloomsbury two weeks ago with gunshot wounds to his face and leg.

He later contracted a life-threatening tetanus infection, and it's been touch and go ever since.

RSPCA Adoption Centre co-ordinator Susan Armstrong said that although Whattha was now in the comfort of a foster home, vets are keeping a close eye on the gutsy little fighter.

"He's looking much better now, but he's still not out of the woods yet,” she said.

Whattha's foster carer said the puppy had a restless sleep on Tuesday night but woke up today with a "healthy appetite.”

After a few short toilet walks, Whattha will spend most of the morning asleep, keeping cool indoors with the air-conditioning.

His vet bill is more than $1700, however is not set to increase, as his ongoing care has progressed from injections to tablets.

"Donations are being kindly received via the RSPCA Queensland website, over the phone, or people can donate at RSPCA Mackay adoption centre as well,” Ms Armstrong said.

"We thank everyone for their well wishes and kind support, towards this brave pup, and we are continuing to investigate this case.”

The case is open and still undergoing investigation.

RSPCA Queensland is asking anyone who has any information to come forward.

Cruelty reports can be made 24/7 by calling 1300 ANIMAL (1300 264 625).