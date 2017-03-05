Wheelchair aid speeding along

HIGH SPIRITS: Tom Sharpen is hoping to raise enough money to purchase an all-terrain wheelchair.

IN 2012, Tom Sharpen's life changed forever when he was involved in an accident that left him a paraplegic.

But nothing could dampen the spirit of the Brandy Creek resident, who loves nothing more than going camping and fishing with friends.

"It's stuff I've always done but I can't do it any more,” he said.

Since being wheelchair- bound, visiting certain camp grounds has proved to be difficult, with his wheelchair not designed for such terrain. That's when a GoFundMe page was set up in a bid to raise enough money to purchase an all-terrain wheelchair allowing him to go off-road.

"It'll allow me to go onto beaches, go fishing, camping with friends,” he said.

"This current (wheelchair) is really only for concrete and bitumen. I've taken it off-road but I've pretty much destroyed it while doing it.”

Since the page was created nearly two weeks ago, about $4000 has already been raised towards the $8000 goal.

"I'm very shocked at how much people are donating and how quickly,” Tom said.

"I can't really believe it and I didn't expect anyone to be that generous.”

Tom said he was incredibly grateful for people's support.

"A big thank you to everyone who's donated and shared and helped spread the word,” he said.

To donate towards Tom's new wheelchair, visit www.gofundme.com/new -wheel-chair-for-tom.