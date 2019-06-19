Wheelie bin row leads man to neighbourhood assault

NEIGHBOURLY DISPUTE: A 51-year-old Eerwah Vale man assaulted his neighbour over a dispute that stemmed from wheelie bins being placed on an easement.

NEIGHBOURLY DISPUTE: A 51-year-old Eerwah Vale man assaulted his neighbour over a dispute that stemmed from wheelie bins being placed on an easement. Francis Witsenhuysen

A 51-YEAR-OLD man assaulted his neighbour after he was "driven to the edge" by an ongoing squabble about wheelie bins and parking on an easement between two Coast properties.

Gregory Neil Kajewski pleaded guilty at Noosa Magistrates Court yesterday to the assault which happened at Eerwah Vale in May.

Police prosecutor Allison Johnstone said police received a 000 call from the victim, who said Kajewski was at his house threatening him.

Snr Cnst Johnstone said Kajewski appeared heavily intoxicated when police arrived at the address.

They interviewed both the victim and Kajewski, who initially denied hitting anybody.

"The victim asked the defendant to leave several times but he refused and continued to abuse him, walking away yelling profanities to the victim and his wife, flipping the bird," Sen Const Johnstone said.

"The victim continued to walk away asking the victim to leave again and again he refused, calling the victim's wife a f---ing slag."

After telling Kajewski to not talk to his wife like that, the victim walked away.

Snr Cnst Johnstone said Kajewski then raised his fists and struck the victim on the back of the head with an open right hand.

The scuffle continued with the victim's shirt being ripped.

Police viewed footage that the victim's wife filmed.

Defence lawyer Laura Nightingale said Kajewski lived with his elderly parents at the Eerwah Vale property.

She said the easement between the two properties had been causing dramas for a year.

"They continually requested for the neighbours not to out their wheelie bins on the easement because they couldn't get out of the driveway with the wheelie bins in the way," Ms Nightingale said.

"And apparently, my client says, every time they went outside their dogs barks.

"And apparently they were parking in front of the letter boxes and blocking the driveway.

"He's(Kajewski) been driven to the edge because this is a continually ongoing dispute."

Ms Nightingale said Kajewski was remorseful for his actions.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said Kajewski had no history.

He fined Kajewski $600 and no conviction was recorded.