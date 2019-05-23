Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SHOWING SUPPORT: Mandy Fisher, Charlotte Jones, Kym and Wayne Horwood will be decorating their wheels to end family and domestic violence.
SHOWING SUPPORT: Mandy Fisher, Charlotte Jones, Kym and Wayne Horwood will be decorating their wheels to end family and domestic violence. Shannen McDonald
News

Wheels in motion to end family violence

by Shannen McDonald
23rd May 2019 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NOT now, not ever has been the message for the month of May in a bid to make domestic and family violence a thing of the past.

Marking the beginning of Domestic Violence Awareness month with a candle-lighting ceremony, Whitsunday Counselling and Support has since been encouraging discussion surrounding domestic violence.

Working towards a future where domestic and family violence isn't accepted, Whitsunday Counselling and Support will host Wheels in Motion against Domestic Violence this Saturday, May 25.

Whitsunday Counselling and Support chief executive officer Wayne Horwood said the event symbolised the need to continue the conversation surrounding domestic violence and focused on the role families could have in combating the social issue.

"The end of May is a time we want to recognise that this isn't where the conversation ends - we need to keep the wheels in motion,” he said.

"Wheels in Motion is an event highlighting families and young people, celebrating the relationships children have with adults close to them, and the need for adults to provide positive and supportive environments for them to grow.”

Mr Horwood said the event was also a time used to encourage educators to talk about the importance of equality within families.

"What we aim for is to open up a number of layers of communication, so this starts firstly within the level of education,” he said.

"We want our educators, whether they be teachers or parents, to feel comfortable and confident to talk about family violence with children.

"We as educators need to be supporting them to tell trusted adults their emotions and be supported across the full spectrum from sad to happy, angry to fearful.”

For more information you can contact Whitsunday Counselling and Support on 4946 2999.

domestic violence domestic violence awareness month wayne horwood wheels in motion against domestic violence whitsunday counselling and support whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Popular island resort to host Whitsunday Tourism Awards

    Popular island resort to host Whitsunday Tourism Awards

    Business Tourism Whitsundays has announced the annual Whitsunday Tourism Awards will be held at popular holiday destination in October.

    EXCLUSIVE: Family's devastation at business closure

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Family's devastation at business closure

    News It's been 16 years of blood, sweat and tears for the Spees'.

    Man's crime 'as low as it can get'

    premium_icon Man's crime 'as low as it can get'

    Crime Man faces court after stealing charity tin from Bowen pub.

    Festival rebrand revealed

    Festival rebrand revealed

    News New lease on life for iconic Whitsunday event.