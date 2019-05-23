Wheels in motion to end family violence

SHOWING SUPPORT: Mandy Fisher, Charlotte Jones, Kym and Wayne Horwood will be decorating their wheels to end family and domestic violence.

SHOWING SUPPORT: Mandy Fisher, Charlotte Jones, Kym and Wayne Horwood will be decorating their wheels to end family and domestic violence. Shannen McDonald

NOT now, not ever has been the message for the month of May in a bid to make domestic and family violence a thing of the past.

Marking the beginning of Domestic Violence Awareness month with a candle-lighting ceremony, Whitsunday Counselling and Support has since been encouraging discussion surrounding domestic violence.

Working towards a future where domestic and family violence isn't accepted, Whitsunday Counselling and Support will host Wheels in Motion against Domestic Violence this Saturday, May 25.

Whitsunday Counselling and Support chief executive officer Wayne Horwood said the event symbolised the need to continue the conversation surrounding domestic violence and focused on the role families could have in combating the social issue.

"The end of May is a time we want to recognise that this isn't where the conversation ends - we need to keep the wheels in motion,” he said.

"Wheels in Motion is an event highlighting families and young people, celebrating the relationships children have with adults close to them, and the need for adults to provide positive and supportive environments for them to grow.”

Mr Horwood said the event was also a time used to encourage educators to talk about the importance of equality within families.

"What we aim for is to open up a number of layers of communication, so this starts firstly within the level of education,” he said.

"We want our educators, whether they be teachers or parents, to feel comfortable and confident to talk about family violence with children.

"We as educators need to be supporting them to tell trusted adults their emotions and be supported across the full spectrum from sad to happy, angry to fearful.”

For more information you can contact Whitsunday Counselling and Support on 4946 2999.