'When did school become so unaffordable for families?'

One mother has questioned the cost of schooling these days.

GETTING the kids ready to go back to school is stressful enough for parents, but the rising costs of technology, uniforms and books are putting additional strain on many parents.

Local Proserpine mother of four Rachel Halsall has had three of her four children start high school, but this year when her youngest daughter started year seven she felt the pinch.

"I've seen three elder children through high school and never in all of those years have I seen costs like this,” she said via a letter to the editor.

"It cost me $1391 not including books and stationery,” which she estimates will set her back an additional $120.

E-learning at Proserpine State High School is undertaken by years seven to twelve, in 2018 year eight to twelve students' are able to lease the computers for $250, but year sevens in 2018 must pay $700-$1300 depending on the chosen computer to partake in the curriculum.

This is due to what Ms Halsall said "multiple computers not being returned,” by the 2017 year seven cohort "all families beginning year 7 this year are penalised and must come up with the full amount.”

Technology aside Ms Halsall said she had to pay for formal and casual school uniforms, in addition to a reduced rate $220 Student Resource Scheme contribution that is currently $486 for senior and $343 for junior students at Proserpine State High School.

For the first time in her life Ms Halsall had to seek assistance from the Proserpine Community Centre in the form of a no interest loan through the NILS scheme, to ensure she could afford to send her daughter to school with what she needed.

"Nothing like feeling like a failure when try as you might, you just can't cover your child's school fees and I know I'm not the only one,” Ms Halsall said.

