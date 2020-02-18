When rain will return to the southeast

WET weather is set to return to the southeast later this week, with daily rainfall totals of up to 100mm and the potential of damaging thunderstorms that could lead to flash flooding forecast from Wednesday.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong said an atmospheric pattern, similar to the one that caused consistent shower and thunderstorm activity early last week, was recurring.

"This coming Wednesday there is a chance of some severe storms around the southeast, so there is potential for some damaging winds and potential heavy rainfall with those storms," she said.

A fire truck tipped after the shoulder collapsed on Siganto Dr, Helensvale during Gold Coast flooding. Photo: Twitter / Bianca Stone

"That's basically through the wider south east, southern parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett and Darling Downs, Granite Belt areas.

"As we come into this weekend it looks like it's going to be a reasonably wet weekend again."

Ms Wong said it's too soon to determine if the upcoming rain event will be as intense and destructive as last week.

"It potentially may not be as prolonged or as intense as what we had early last week, but there is a chance there for some showers and thunderstorms," she said.

"Similar to recent storms, 50-100mm scattered rainfall totals are certainly possible.

"In terms of big storms, Wednesday is looking to be the peak day."

Last week's deluge saw 235mm of rain pelt down overnight at Mt Coolum on the Sunshine Coast and residents on the Gold Coast told to prepare to seek higher ground.

Keith Symonds the body corp chairman in front a water filled basement of Nirvana Luxor Apartments, Tanah Road East, Coolum Beach. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

She said hydrologists from the bureau are closely monitoring the forecast and will issue updates for flash flooding as necessary.

A major flood warning remains in place for the lower Condamine River and upper Balonne River

Meanwhile, there is a "reasonable" chance a tropical cyclone will develop in the Gulf of Carpentaria.

"It's looking like a reasonable chance a cyclone will develop there over the weekend," Ms Wong said.

"If it does form, at the moment it's looking like it will just head back over to Northern Territory over relatively unpopulated stretches of the coastline.

"Hopefully the impact is minimal, but always a good idea to keep up with the latest."