Wait over with NRL to release 2020 draw

Jack Wighton of the Raiders celebrates after scoring a try during the Round One NRL match between Canberra Raiders and Gold Coast Titans at GIO Stadium in Canberra, Friday, March 13, 2020. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The wait is over for anxious NRL fans and coaches with the game to release the first two rounds of the revamped draw on Friday.

Chairman Peter V'landys confirmed round three and four of the competition will be made public Friday with the rest of the season to be known next week.

"Tomorrow we will issue the draw for the first two rounds," V'landys said. "The problem we have is the broadcasters. We are caught in the middle of it, we are trying to finalise it.

"I've discussed with (chief executive) Andrew (Abdo) and Andrew and I agree we should just do the first two rounds to get the coaches up and going again.

"We will do the rest by next week. I'm frustrated like everyone else about the draw."

The Roosters and South Sydney rivalry is expected to be among the eight games when the competition resumes on March 28.

Plans to have Monday football return have been scrapped.

Club bosses were told earlier this week they should not anticipate a draw until next week.