GIANT KOOKABURRA: Dr Farvardin Daliri with his giant laughing kookaburra. Photo: Stuart Fasts
News

When to expect the giant kookaburra at your town

Kristen Booth
10th Aug 2020 2:22 PM
THE giant laughing kookaburra has had to stop to fluff its feathers after visiting thousands of people over the past two weeks.

The giant sculpture was expected to make its much-anticipated pit stop at Emerald on August 7 and Moranbah on August 8 as part of its final quest to reach North Queensland.

However, after two weeks on the road, the kookaburra has needed a small break before it continues its journey north.

“Unfortunately, we have had to reschedule the Biloela, Emerald, Moranbah and Proserpine visit to a later date,” a spokeswoman said.

“After two weeks on the road – dozens of schools, hundreds of kilometres and bringing joy to thousands of people we need to make some important repairs to The Giant Kookaburra.”

The giant laughing kookaburra has been travelling across the region. Photo: Stuart Fast
The giant laughing kookaburra has been travelling across the region. Photo: Stuart Fast

Created by Brisbane-based artist Farvardin Daliri, the metal sculpture was initially constructed as a key piece to feature in Townsville Cultural Festival.

However, it has since caused quite the online fanfare, prompting Mr Daliri to commence an almost month-long statewide tour.

The impressive piece of art has been travelling across the region in a bid to greet the many Central Queenslanders eager to cast an eye on it.

The monster kookaburra first came to life in the backyard of a Brisbane property during strict COVID-19 lockdowns.

Visit the Giant Kookaburra Facebook page for more information.

