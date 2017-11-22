Where $200m is going in next 18 months

AN EXPERT team of advisors is now in place to oversee a record pool of funds for Whitsunday capital projects.

Buoyed by Cyclone Debbie recovery money from state and federal governments, the Whitsunday Regional Council has almost $200 million to distribute in the next 18 months.

Confirmed projects include a $40M airport upgrade, $24M for Shute Harbour restoration, $37M for Greening and Growing Bowen and a further $75M anticipated from Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements.

The Major Projects Advisory Board has the role of ensuring the projects align and are delivered on time, Whitsunday Regional Council mayor Andrew Willcox said.

Cr Willcox is joined on the board by Deputy Mayor John Collins, CEO Barry Omundson, director of engineering Jason Raiteri, chief staff officer Paul Fendley and five experienced independent members recruited from around Australia.

They are headed by Proserpine old boy and former Queensland treasurer Andrew Fraser, procurement and contract specialist Brad McCosker, capital program delivery expert Nick Jukes, urban planning and major project delivery guru Michael Kerry and IT expert and business process specialist Peter Carr.

"With so much work happening in council and the private sector with post- cyclone projects, a shortage of skilled labour and materials is a real risk so it will be like a game of chess for the board,” said Cr Willcox, who expects further funding news post-election.