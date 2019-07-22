Where can you see the Melbourne Cup trophy?

The 2019 Melbourne Cup is visiting the Whitsundays this week.

IT IS arguably the most prized sporting trophy in Australia and Bowen will be playing host to it when it arrives in town this week.

As part of the 17th Annual Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour, the Melbourne Cup will spend time in the Bowen region, offering the chance for residents to get up and close with the much-coveted prize.

The tour will see the trophy fly around the world, stopping at 37 different destinations, before finishing in Victoria ahead of the first Tuesday in November.

This year marks a significant landmark for the trophy as it celebrates 100 years of the three-handled 'loving cup design'.

Each handle represents the people involved in the success of the horse; the owner, the trainer and the jockey.

This year's tour will also feature an exciting new element, with 24 rural and regional destinations across Australia to be allocated a barrier for the 2019 Lexus Melbourne Cup.

Barriers will be drawn at random throughout the tour and the town which draws the barrier of the winning horse will be presented with a cash prize of $50,000 to be put towards a charity for a local community initiative.

The gold for this year's trophy was mined from the Mt Carlton gold mine, located north of Bowen.

As well as a number of local locations, the Cup will also visit Bowen State High School and Merinda State School.

So where will you be able to see the famous trophy? Find out below.

GUMLU STATE SCHOOL

Wednesday, July 24

9am-10.30am

Free event with morning tea provided. Attendees will have the chance to meet former foreman of Bart Cummings Joe Agresta, VRC's Racing Engagements and Cup Tour Manager,J oe McGrath and Mt Carlton Mine general manager Anton Kruger.

No reservations needed.

BEN BOLT RACECOURSE

Thursday, July 25

11am

Presentation to be made on the process of creating the Cup. Complimentary tea, coffee and morning tea will be available.

RSVP to bowenturfclub@bigpond.com.au

BOWEN VISITOR INFORMATION CENTRE

Thursday, July 25

12.30pm

No reservation needed.

GRAND VIEW HOTEL

Thursday, July 25

6pm-8pm

This is a free event hosted by the Whitsunday Regional Council and Evolution Mining, with drinks and canapes provided.

Raffle tickets will be available on the night with all proceeds donated to the local Children's Chemotherapy Ward recently added to the Bowen Hospital.

RSVP to Julie.Evans@evolutionmining.com.au