Flemington races.
Horses

Where every Melbourne Cup runner finished

5th Nov 2019 3:02 PM

The Melbourne Cup has been run and won.

While the nation's attention has turned to Vow and Declare who won the 3200m race on Tuesday, there were 23 other horses who ran in Race 7 at Flemington.

There was a protest between fourth-placed Il Paradiso and Master of Reality , who originally finished second.

The verdict from the stewards saw Master of Reality knocked down to fourth.

Il Paradiso was then moved up to third, with Prince of Arran being bumped up to second.

The incident has further complications given that Il Paradiso is trained by Aidan O'Brien and the protest was launched against his son Joseph O'Brien.

Here's where every runner finished!

1st - Vow and Declare

2nd - Prince of Arran

3rd - Il Paradiso

4th - Master of Reality

5th - Surprise Baby

6th - Mer de Glace

7th - Finche

8th - Cross Counter

9th - Steel Prince

10th - Magic Wand

11th - Twilight Payment

12th - Sound

13th - Constantinople

14th - Mirage Dance

15th - Hunting Horn

16th - Raymond Tusk

17th - The Chosen One

18th - Latrobe

19th - Southern France

20th - Youngstar

21st - Neufbosc

22nd - Downdraft

23rd - Mustajeer

24th - Rostropovich

Craig Williams rides Vow and Declare to victory in the Melbourne Cup.
