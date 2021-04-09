Where our MPs stand on call for national women’s summit

Left to right: Burdekin MP Dale Last, Whitsunday MP Amanda Camm, Mirani MP Stephen Andrew and Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert.

Left to right: Burdekin MP Dale Last, Whitsunday MP Amanda Camm, Mirani MP Stephen Andrew and Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has demanded a national women’s summit in the wake of several scandals plaguing the federal government.

In a statement, Ms Palaszczuk said she had written to Prime Minister Scott Morrison seeking his support for the summit and intended to raise the issue at national cabinet on Friday.

“Right now, I believe our nation is at a point in time where real and enduring action must be taken to address the economic inequality endured by Australian women for far too long,” she said.

Here’s what MPs across Mackay Isaac Whitsunday and Mirani had to say about the call:

Dawson MP George Christensen:

Declined to comment.

Dawson MP George Christensen. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert:

Mrs Gilbert said women right across the country were fed up and nowhere was this more evident than in Mackay.

“Mackay women want to be safe in their homes and workplaces. They want financial security to earn a fair wage for their work,” she said.

“I’m regularly stopped by women in the street and told how sick and tired they are of public figures like Prime Minister Scott Morrison attempting to sweep these issues under the carpet.

“A national women’s summit like the one being suggested by the premier would shine a spotlight on the biggest issues facing women across Australia. They want the momentum to continue.”

Whitsunday MP Amanda Camm:

Ms Camm has called for a truly bipartisan approach, saying the time for “talkfests” was wearing thin with women and community.

“I am frustrated that a national summit or another taskforce is required when these issues are not new and there are people in positions of public office from both sides of the political divide that can reform legislation and allocate funds in upcoming budgets to address inequities,” she said.

“Women across the Whitsunday region need affordable access to childcare options.

“They contact my office about the lack of affordable housing options.

“Women are concerned when they can’t access affordable quality health care, in particular women’s health services in a timely manner, and overall want equitable opportunities.”

Burdekin MP Dale Last:

Mr Last said he had no problem with the premier calling for a summit, but also called on her to “take responsibility to ensure her government is playing its part”.



“I think the community wants these issues addressed because we support equality, but I hope the premier is not using this issue to divert attention from other issues. That would be highly disrespectful to women,” he said.

“I’d like the premier to explain why for example, there is no commitment to fund disability advocacy groups when caring for disabled members of a family is a task that often impacts more on women’s ability to advance their careers than it does men.

“I’ve seen the horrific outcomes of domestic violence first-hand in my time as a police officer and we need to face the fact that, in the majority of cases, the victims are female.

“I am all for doing whatever is needed to ensure women are respected and treated equally but the premier needs to acknowledge her government has more to do also.”

More stories:

Local politicians take on the big issues in new roles

The promises Palaszczuk has to deliver for Mackay

Moments of Mackay, Whitsunday election

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry:

Ms Landry said a national summit was being discussed at the highest levels of government.

“The relevant minister in state governments across the country will be included in these discussions,” she said.

“The Morrison government is acting to support women’s safety in their homes, communities, workplaces and online.

“Since 2013 the federal government has invested more than $1 billion to prevent and respond to violence against women and their children.”

Ms Landry said the biggest concerns for women in Capricornia were job security, domestic violence and accommodation as well as a secure home life.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage

Mirani MP Stephen Andrew:

Mr Andrew said any women’s summit must include equal representation from women living in rural areas.

“Time taken out to have babies (and) raise children severely hampers women’s career prospects, but many women are not interested in careers, they prefer to raise their children and (are) forced to work because of the cost of living – driven by this same government,” he said.

“(The summit) needs to have the inclusion of many different women and focus on all sections of Australian women who are facing day to day issues.

“Queensland needs to stand united at this time, not weaponising a gender war.

“One must wonder if this is a political move to perpetuate and highlight the issues that stem from federal parliament most recently?

“As a husband and a father of two beautiful young ladies, I think the (government) should be focusing on a better future for all Queenslanders.”

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons