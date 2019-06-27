Where to party post Fiesta

Sailing Club venue manager Stacy Harvey says the VIP section is the perfect place to watch the fireworks.

IF YOU'RE keen to stay out late after the Foreshore Fiesta, the Whitsundays Sailing Club will be hosting a party with the perfect view to watch the fireworks.

On Saturday, the Sailing Club will open the Bali Hut Pavilion and Lawn from 5pm.

Two bars will serve drinks while six-piece band Sun Salute, supported by Lotty De and Josiah Samuel, will provide the entertainment.

Entry to the Pavilion Area and Lawn is $15 presale or $20 on the night with a VIP corporate area also available for $50 per person including free canapes, front row seats and a meet and mingle with the band.

"We would love for everyone to come down and enjoy the new feel we have at the sailing club after recent renovations and menu revamp," she said.

"Our upstairs bar, balcony and bistro will be open to all with a special seafood buffet plus our bistro menu will be available all day along with coffees, cakes, kids' meal and takeaways from 10am till midnight."

For more information or to purchase tickets click here.

What: Sailing Club Fiesta party

When: 5pm to 10pm, Saturday June 29

Where: Whitsundays Sailing Club

Cost: From $15