Where Qld’s active coronavirus cases are located

THE number of active cases of pandemic coronavirus in Queensland has dipped below 100 to just 93, or nine per cent of all known infections in the state.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk hailed the milestone today, also declaring Queensland had not recorded a single new case of the virus overnight, leaving the state's total numbers at 1033.

She said 934 Queenslanders had recovered from the new virus - 90.4 per cent of infections.

Of the active cases, 14 are being treated in hospital including six in intensive care.

SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE INTERACTIVE TABLE

More than half of the active cases are in Brisbane - 29 in the Metro North Hospital and Health Service region and 23 in Metro South.

Nineteen cases, or one-fifth of the active infections, are located on the Gold Coast, five in the Cairns region, five on the Sunshine Coast, four in Wide Bay, two each in Mackay, Townsville and West Moreton, one in Central Queensland and the Darling Downs also has a single active case.

A Queensland Health spokeswoman said people who had experienced severe symptoms or side effects from the virus may take weeks or months to recover fully, while people with a mild illness may feel completely better within a week or two.

Six Queenslanders have died from COVID-19, all aged in their 60s or older. Five of them had been on cruises in the weeks before their deaths.

The Ruby Princess cruise ship, linked to more than 20 COVID-19 deaths. Photo: Dean Lewins, AAP.

Queensland deaths from the new virus make up 0.58 per cent of infections - less than the one per cent expected and a smaller percentage than other Australian states.

Of the more populous eastern states, NSW has had 34 deaths from 3004 cases (1.1 per cent death rate) and Victoria has recorded 17 deaths from 1349 infections (1.26 per cent death rate).

Cruise ship passengers continue to turn up in case numbers with Health Minister Steven Miles announcing that three new infections diagnosed in Queensland on Monday are believed to have contracted the novel coronavirus on a cruise.

As Queensland prepares to slowly ease restrictions this weekend, with family groups allowed to travel within a 50km radius of their homes for recreation, a largely unanswered question that remains is how many asymptomatic cases of the new virus are walking around undetected.

Griffith University infectious disease expert Nigel McMillan said studies in the US showed "there is a lot more infection in the community than confirmed cases".

Griffith University Professor Nigel McMillan. Photo: Supplied

"Clearly, there are many such patients who never realise they have it," Professor McMillan said.

Queensland Health has found at least four cases of the novel coronavirus in Cairns using what's known as serology testing - blood tests that pick up antibodies to the virus.

Antibodies to respiratory viruses are typically not produced by the human body until about seven to 14 days after infection.

A department spokeswoman said Queensland Health was using serology testing to investigate outbreaks of the new virus and to assist with contact tracing.

Serology testing for the novel coronavirus was only introduced in Queensland last week in response to concerns about a case in a worker at the Cairns Hospital pathology laboratory.

The virus that causes COVID-19 is usually detected on nasal and throat swabs through testing which picks up its genetic material in people with symptoms, such as a fever, cough, sore throat or breathlessness.

Under national protocols, only those positive tests, and not the serology tests, are included in the official numbers of novel coronavirus in Australia.

Serology tests are more likely to be used to pick up asymptomatic infections in people who may have unknowingly had the virus.

Queensland Health has conducted more than 101,000 tests for the virus - about 1883 tests for every 100,000 people in the state.

Originally published as Where Qld's active coronavirus cases are located