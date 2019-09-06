Where resident with measles went on Sunshine Coast

A person infected with the deadly measles virus travelled from Sydney to Rockhampton before they were diagnosed.

A PERSON has been diagnosed with measles on the Sunshine Coast following a trip overseas to New Zealand.

The adult presented to Sunshine Coast University Hospital on Wednesday this week.

They're believed to have likely acquired the virus during a recent overseas trip to New Zealand.

Staff from the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service's Infection Management Service and Public Health Unit are in the process of tracing and contacting staff, patients and members of the community who may have come in contact with the patient.

People who were considered to be potentially exposed will be individually contacted.

Director Sunshine Coast Public Health Unit Dr Rosie Muller said this was an opportune time to remind people of the importance of being immunised against the measles virus.

The patient was unknowingly infectious while visiting the following locations:

• Caloundra Lighthouse Rugby Union Club, Arthur Street Caloundra on:

o Saturday, August 31 between 11.30-2.30pm

• Poinciana Place Shopping Centre, Poinciana Avenue Tewantin on;

o Sunday 1 September between 7:00am-4.30pm

o Monday 2 September between 6.30am-9.30am.

Dr Rosie Muller said people who were in these areas at the same time should seek medical advice if they develop measles symptoms.

"Measles is one of the most infectious of all communicable diseases and is spread by tiny droplets generated through coughing and sneezing," Dr Muller said.

"Early symptoms include fever, runny nose, lethargy and sore, red eyes. This is followed a few days later by a blotchy red rash, which often starts on the face before becoming widespread.

"Symptoms typically start between 10 and 18 days after infection so anyone who develops symptoms within the next couple of weeks should contact their family doctor for advice.

"It's very important to call the medical practice first to say you could have measles, so that staff can take precautions to avoid spreading the disease to others.

"Measles should not be regarded as a simple mild disease. Severe complications can occur and are more common in people with a chronic illness and very young children."