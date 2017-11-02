Where the town's soul is found

REWIND back to another life and Burnups Cannonvale Furniture Court owner Clive Burnup was rocking it out in a band.

And when it comes to his support for the Whitsunday music scene, it's clear old habits die hard.

Mr Burnup has been a regular sponsor of the Airlie Festival of Music since its inception five years ago.

"The festival brings a lot of people into town, it puts Airlie Beach on the map,” he said. "They get some pretty good artists here.

"We have got the pocket rocket coming, we love old Leo (Sayer), he is a good entertainer, you get your money's worth with Leo.

"We have seen him live before and know him, we run into him a few times and he is pretty damn good.”

Mr Burnup said it made sense to support the festival as people came to town to spend money at the annual event, and that money spread across the whole community one way or another.

Burnups' support for the Festival of Music is just one way in which the independent retailer adds character and flair to the community.

The furniture shop was not immune to the devastating impact Cyclone Debbie inflicted on business and homes across the region. "Like everyone else we got hit by the cyclone, we had a little bit of water damage, roof damage and it wiped out our aircon, so we got to the stage where we did our building repairs,”Mr Burnup said.

Burnups Contributed

With the renovations and repair work nearly complete, Burnups is equipped with fresh exterior signage and branding.

"We used our own money to invest in our business to lift its appeal for local customers,” Mr Burnup said.

The end result is a welcoming entrance to a furniture store which "improved out of sight”.

"If it wasn't for businesses like ours, every retailer in town would have the same national chain shops.

"Where does a town get its soul from?

"It's small businesses and the people in our community,” he said.

"We provide a bit of flair and colour to the local scene - when you shop here the money stays in town, it all goes to local tradespeople and local builders.

"We have the entrepreneurial freedom to run the business as we like, we have a good story.”

Burnups Furniture Court is an award winning store, which is part of a 34 independent retailer chain across Queensland and North NSW.