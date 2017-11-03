News

WHERE TO ENJOY RACE DAY

Moet & Chandon lawn ambassador Natalie Roser at the Moet & Chandon area during the Caulfield Cup Carnival marquee preview day at Caulfield Racecourse, Melbourne, Friday, October 13, 2017. (AAP Image/Wayne Taylor) NO ARCHIVING
Moet & Chandon lawn ambassador Natalie Roser at the Moet & Chandon area during the Caulfield Cup Carnival marquee preview day at Caulfield Racecourse, Melbourne, Friday, October 13, 2017.

THE Whitsundays is about as far from the Flemington Racecourse as possible but that doesn't stop the race that stops a nation bringing the tropics to a momentary standstill.

Next Tuesday Australia's most prestigious thoroughbred horse-race, run over 3200 metres, will be sure to bring out the punter in everyone.

The Reef Gateway Hotel will have a massive cinema screen and hold a carnival garden party with live music.

There will be sweeps, raffles, charity auctions and full TAB facilities, and a seafood buffet for $79 per person.

The Jubilee Tavern is putting on a huge lunch spread for $49.90 per person.

There will be prizes for the best dressed man and woman, plus raffles and give-aways throughout the day.

The Magnums terrace bar will be open for race viewing with sound on Tuesday with the UBET self service facility in the gaming room.

For $95 you can enjoy a degustation menu with a view at Sorrento and a complimentary drink on arrival will help you wet your whistle.

There will be live entertainment plus epic prizes for the best dressed race fans.

First prize will be a trip on Thundercat Whitsundays and the second place getter will receive a $100 Sorrento voucher.

The Whitsunday Sailing Club is offering a huge fashion on the field contest from 1pm with lunch served from 11.30am.

Fish D'vine will have canapes and beverages available on arrival on top of a range of other perks from 11.30am.

For a waterfront Melbourne Cup experience, be sure to book a spot via Whitsunday Tickets for Hemingway's.

La Tabella will offer a five course long lunch for $59 per person and the bar will open from 11am.

RACE THAT STOPS A NATION

WHAT: Melbourne Cup

WHERE: Various locations across Airlie Beach, Cannonvale and Jubilee Pocket

WHEN: Next Tuesday

Topics:  melbourne cup whitsundays

Whitsunday Times

