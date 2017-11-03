WHERE TO ENJOY RACE DAY

Moet & Chandon lawn ambassador Natalie Roser at the Moet & Chandon area during the Caulfield Cup Carnival marquee preview day at Caulfield Racecourse, Melbourne, Friday, October 13, 2017. (AAP Image/Wayne Taylor) NO ARCHIVING

THE Whitsundays is about as far from the Flemington Racecourse as possible but that doesn't stop the race that stops a nation bringing the tropics to a momentary standstill.

Next Tuesday Australia's most prestigious thoroughbred horse-race, run over 3200 metres, will be sure to bring out the punter in everyone.

The Reef Gateway Hotel will have a massive cinema screen and hold a carnival garden party with live music.

There will be sweeps, raffles, charity auctions and full TAB facilities, and a seafood buffet for $79 per person.

The Jubilee Tavern is putting on a huge lunch spread for $49.90 per person.

There will be prizes for the best dressed man and woman, plus raffles and give-aways throughout the day.

The Magnums terrace bar will be open for race viewing with sound on Tuesday with the UBET self service facility in the gaming room.

For $95 you can enjoy a degustation menu with a view at Sorrento and a complimentary drink on arrival will help you wet your whistle.

There will be live entertainment plus epic prizes for the best dressed race fans.

First prize will be a trip on Thundercat Whitsundays and the second place getter will receive a $100 Sorrento voucher.

The Whitsunday Sailing Club is offering a huge fashion on the field contest from 1pm with lunch served from 11.30am.

Fish D'vine will have canapes and beverages available on arrival on top of a range of other perks from 11.30am.

For a waterfront Melbourne Cup experience, be sure to book a spot via Whitsunday Tickets for Hemingway's.

La Tabella will offer a five course long lunch for $59 per person and the bar will open from 11am.

RACE THAT STOPS A NATION

WHAT: Melbourne Cup

WHERE: Various locations across Airlie Beach, Cannonvale and Jubilee Pocket

WHEN: Next Tuesday