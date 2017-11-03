WHERE TO ENJOY RACE DAY

THE Whitsundays is about as far from the Flemington Racecourse as possible but that doesn't stop the race that stops a nation bringing the tropics to a momentary standstill.
Next Tuesday Australia's most prestigious thoroughbred horse-race, run over 3200 metres, will be sure to bring out the punter in everyone.
The Reef Gateway Hotel will have a massive cinema screen and hold a carnival garden party with live music.
There will be sweeps, raffles, charity auctions and full TAB facilities, and a seafood buffet for $79 per person.
The Jubilee Tavern is putting on a huge lunch spread for $49.90 per person.
There will be prizes for the best dressed man and woman, plus raffles and give-aways throughout the day.
The Magnums terrace bar will be open for race viewing with sound on Tuesday with the UBET self service facility in the gaming room.
For $95 you can enjoy a degustation menu with a view at Sorrento and a complimentary drink on arrival will help you wet your whistle.
There will be live entertainment plus epic prizes for the best dressed race fans.
First prize will be a trip on Thundercat Whitsundays and the second place getter will receive a $100 Sorrento voucher.
The Whitsunday Sailing Club is offering a huge fashion on the field contest from 1pm with lunch served from 11.30am.
Fish D'vine will have canapes and beverages available on arrival on top of a range of other perks from 11.30am.
For a waterfront Melbourne Cup experience, be sure to book a spot via Whitsunday Tickets for Hemingway's.
La Tabella will offer a five course long lunch for $59 per person and the bar will open from 11am.
RACE THAT STOPS A NATION
WHAT: Melbourne Cup
WHERE: Various locations across Airlie Beach, Cannonvale and Jubilee Pocket
WHEN: Next Tuesday
Stay Connected
Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.