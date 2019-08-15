Where to find live music in Mackay

Xavier Rudd will be at Harrup Park this Friday night.

Tonight, August 15

Langfords Hotel | Open Mic Night | 7pm

Boomerang Hotel | Golden Oldies Music Bingo | 10.30am

McGuires Hotel | Electric Dreams Karaoke Lounge | 9pm

MECC | The Killer Queen Experience | 7.30pm

Tomorrow, August 16

Hotel Mackay | Music Bingo Mackay | 6.45pm

Harrup Park | Xavier Rudd Katchafire Bobby Alu | 6pm

Magpies Sporting Club Mackay | Johnny Cash Tribute Show | 6pm

Moranbah Arts | Troy Cassar Daley Local and the Legends | 6pm

Troy Cassar-Daley is heading to Moranbah. Contributed ROK230519alegend2

MECC | Wakakirri Challenge 2019 |7.30pm

Boomerang Hotel | Nite Johnston | 5pm

Souths Suburban Bowls Club | Fez & The Fox | 7pm

New Life Centre | The Magical World of Disney | 7.30pm

Langfords Hotel | Luke Miller Band | 7pm

Moss on Wood | Off Da Railz | 9pm

McGuires CBD Hotel | Future Nesian Mini Fest | 7.30pm

McGuires CBD Hotel | Electric Dreams Karaoke Lounge at McGuires Mackay | 9pm

Cartel | Trap and Dubstep night FT Dirty Audio | 9pm

Mackay Northern Beaches Bowls Club | Slippery Bits | 8pm

Seabreeze | Mick Douglas | 7pm

The Kooyong Hotel | live music | 6pm

O'Shea's Hotel Walkerston | Damien Agius | 6pm

Saturday, August 17

Langfords Hotel | EJ Hodgson | 3.30pm

Souths Leagues Club Mackay | Viva | 7pm

Harrup Park | Mackay Beer and BBQ Festival | noon

Carlons Hotel | Damien Agius | 7pm

Damien Agius will perform this week. Contributed

New Life Centre | The Magical World of Disney | 2pm

Langfords Hotel | Luke Miller Band | 7pm

McGuires CBD Hotel | Electric Dreams Karaoke Lounge | 9pm

Blacks Beach Tavern | Significant Other | 7pm

Moss on Wood | Off Da Railz | 9pm

Hotel Mackay | Vama | 9pm

The Grove | Gypsy Soul | 8pm

Mackay Northern Beaches Bowls Club | Kooltone Karaoke | 8pm

Pinnacle Family Hotel | The Flying Tigers | after the arrival of Valley Thunder

Sunday, August 18

North Mackay Bowls Club | Al's Rock'n'Roll | 3pm

Eungella Chalet | Fiesta with Viva | 11.30am

Langfords Hotel | Jam Session | 2pm

Seabreeze Hotel | Almost Faded | noon

Seabreeze Hotel | Passport to Airlie Beach Festival of Music Mackay | 1pm

Seabreeze Hotel |The Fergies | 5.30pm

The Fergies will play at Seabreeze Hotel.

Breakwater Bar & Restaurant Mackay | Beers, Burgers and Beats | 1pm

COMING UP

Busby Marou

TOM Busby, hailing from Queensland, and Jeremy Marou, from the beautiful Torres Strait Islands, have been playing music together for over a decade since their initial music connection at a pub in Rockhampton. There's a potent chemistry that drives Busby Marou, and it is that unwritten agenda, a simple intangible understanding between them, that they will continue to drive into the exciting new chapter in their remarkable career.

The boys will perform at the MECC on September 27 from 7pm.

Call the MECC's Box Office on 4961 9777 to book or visit themecc.com.au.

Busby Marou, AKA Tom Busby and Jeremy Marou release new single. Warner music

Airlie Beach Fest

THE Airlie Beach Festival of Music is fast becoming one of Queensland's premier live music events. Only in Airlie Beach can you see 74 bands alongside 74 islands in the heart of the Great Barrier Reef.

The music will start on November 8 and play for three days.

Watch big name acts and discover new talent - there is something for every musical taste.

For full line up and terms & conditions of entry, visit airliebeachfestivalofmusic.com.au.