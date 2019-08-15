Where to find live music in Mackay
Tonight, August 15
Langfords Hotel | Open Mic Night | 7pm
Boomerang Hotel | Golden Oldies Music Bingo | 10.30am
McGuires Hotel | Electric Dreams Karaoke Lounge | 9pm
MECC | The Killer Queen Experience | 7.30pm
Tomorrow, August 16
Hotel Mackay | Music Bingo Mackay | 6.45pm
Harrup Park | Xavier Rudd Katchafire Bobby Alu | 6pm
Magpies Sporting Club Mackay | Johnny Cash Tribute Show | 6pm
Moranbah Arts | Troy Cassar Daley Local and the Legends | 6pm
MECC | Wakakirri Challenge 2019 |7.30pm
Boomerang Hotel | Nite Johnston | 5pm
Souths Suburban Bowls Club | Fez & The Fox | 7pm
New Life Centre | The Magical World of Disney | 7.30pm
Langfords Hotel | Luke Miller Band | 7pm
Moss on Wood | Off Da Railz | 9pm
McGuires CBD Hotel | Future Nesian Mini Fest | 7.30pm
McGuires CBD Hotel | Electric Dreams Karaoke Lounge at McGuires Mackay | 9pm
Cartel | Trap and Dubstep night FT Dirty Audio | 9pm
Mackay Northern Beaches Bowls Club | Slippery Bits | 8pm
Seabreeze | Mick Douglas | 7pm
The Kooyong Hotel | live music | 6pm
O'Shea's Hotel Walkerston | Damien Agius | 6pm
Saturday, August 17
Langfords Hotel | EJ Hodgson | 3.30pm
Souths Leagues Club Mackay | Viva | 7pm
Harrup Park | Mackay Beer and BBQ Festival | noon
Carlons Hotel | Damien Agius | 7pm
New Life Centre | The Magical World of Disney | 2pm
Langfords Hotel | Luke Miller Band | 7pm
McGuires CBD Hotel | Electric Dreams Karaoke Lounge | 9pm
Blacks Beach Tavern | Significant Other | 7pm
Moss on Wood | Off Da Railz | 9pm
Hotel Mackay | Vama | 9pm
The Grove | Gypsy Soul | 8pm
Mackay Northern Beaches Bowls Club | Kooltone Karaoke | 8pm
Pinnacle Family Hotel | The Flying Tigers | after the arrival of Valley Thunder
Sunday, August 18
North Mackay Bowls Club | Al's Rock'n'Roll | 3pm
Eungella Chalet | Fiesta with Viva | 11.30am
Langfords Hotel | Jam Session | 2pm
Seabreeze Hotel | Almost Faded | noon
Seabreeze Hotel | Passport to Airlie Beach Festival of Music Mackay | 1pm
Seabreeze Hotel |The Fergies | 5.30pm
Breakwater Bar & Restaurant Mackay | Beers, Burgers and Beats | 1pm
COMING UP
Busby Marou
TOM Busby, hailing from Queensland, and Jeremy Marou, from the beautiful Torres Strait Islands, have been playing music together for over a decade since their initial music connection at a pub in Rockhampton. There's a potent chemistry that drives Busby Marou, and it is that unwritten agenda, a simple intangible understanding between them, that they will continue to drive into the exciting new chapter in their remarkable career.
The boys will perform at the MECC on September 27 from 7pm.
Call the MECC's Box Office on 4961 9777 to book or visit themecc.com.au.
Airlie Beach Fest
THE Airlie Beach Festival of Music is fast becoming one of Queensland's premier live music events. Only in Airlie Beach can you see 74 bands alongside 74 islands in the heart of the Great Barrier Reef.
The music will start on November 8 and play for three days.
Watch big name acts and discover new talent - there is something for every musical taste.
For full line up and terms & conditions of entry, visit airliebeachfestivalofmusic.com.au.