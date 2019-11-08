Menu
The petrol giant selling fuel for 50c a litre

by Judith Kerr
8th Nov 2019 11:51 AM
Puma Energy Australia and hit105 have partnered for a second week to bring 50c a litre to two petrol stations for an hour of power.

At Puma Woodridge and Puma Murrumba Downs, the signboard will flick down to just 50c a litre for E10, unleaded 91 and diesel fuels - for one hour only starting at 11am.

Puma Energy marketing manager Mischa Rogers said the move was to help struggling families in the lead-up to Christmas.

"This is our way of giving back to the community," she said.

Police from Logan Central were called to help with traffic flow as the station was inundated with bargain hunters.
Minutes before the giveaway started, cars were backed up at the Kingston Rd station, where police officers from Logan Central were called to ensure traffic flowed along the busy road.

