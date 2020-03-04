Where to get your footy fix this weekend

There are plenty of trial games this weekend for Mackay footy fans to watch.

Souths Sharks v Sarina Crocodiles at Ray Edwards Oval 6pm

Both sides will play their second trial match. The Sharks were defeated 22-6 by the Whitsunday Brahmans two weeks ago. Sarina go into the trial after defeating Carltons last weekend.

After a few trial matches were washed out last weekend Mackay rugby league teams are itching to take to the pitch.

Whitsundays Brahmans v Mackay Brothers at Les Stagg Oval 6pm

After postponing their Peter Keogh Shield carnival, Brothers are hungry to get a run in against the new-look Whitsunday Brahmans.

The Proserpine team had to cancel its trip to Townsville for the Sam Faust Memorial Shield clash against Centrals because of rain last weekend.

Mackay Magpies v Norths Chargers at Sologinkin Oval

Magpies took on the Burdekin Roosters in February, where they lost 22 – 14. The Mackay side hosts Rockhampton club Norths Chargers this weekend.

Wests Tigers v Western Lions at Western Lions Park, Townsville

The Tigers are the only Mackay team to make the trip outside of the region this weekend. Last season’s runners-up will take a bus to Townsville for the annual battle with their big cat rivals.

Lions won last year’s match 30-22 and the Tigers will not have the home field advantage this time.