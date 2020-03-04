Menu
There are plenty of trial games this weekend for Mackay footy fans to watch.
Sport

Where to get your footy fix this weekend

Aidan Cureton
4th Mar 2020 9:47 AM
Souths Sharks v Sarina Crocodiles at Ray Edwards Oval 6pm

Both sides will play their second trial match. The Sharks were defeated 22-6 by the Whitsunday Brahmans two weeks ago. Sarina go into the trial after defeating Carltons last weekend.

After a few trial matches were washed out last weekend Mackay rugby league teams are itching to take to the pitch.
Whitsundays Brahmans v Mackay Brothers at Les Stagg Oval 6pm

After postponing their Peter Keogh Shield carnival, Brothers are hungry to get a run in against the new-look Whitsunday Brahmans.

The Proserpine team had to cancel its trip to Townsville for the Sam Faust Memorial Shield clash against Centrals because of rain last weekend.

Magpies play Norths Chargers while Souths will take on Sarina Crocodiles this weekend.
Mackay Magpies v Norths Chargers at Sologinkin Oval

Magpies took on the Burdekin Roosters in February, where they lost 22 – 14. The Mackay side hosts Rockhampton club Norths Chargers this weekend.

Wests Tigers v Western Lions at Western Lions Park, Townsville

The Tigers are the only Mackay team to make the trip outside of the region this weekend. Last season’s runners-up will take a bus to Townsville for the annual battle with their big cat rivals.

Lions won last year’s match 30-22 and the Tigers will not have the home field advantage this time.

