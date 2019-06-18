Where to go and what to see at the Mackay Show

Festival rides and booths line the Mackay Showgrounds on the first day of the Mackay Show.

Festival rides and booths line the Mackay Showgrounds on the first day of the Mackay Show. Zizi Averill

MANY things may have changed over the Mackay Show's 140 years, but the delights of the agricultural events remain a classic. Be sure to explore the pavilion and its many attractions and exhibits.

Pavilion 1: Mackay Rod & Custom Club & Poultry, Pigeons & Waterfowl

Pavilion 2: Mackay Regional Council & Horticulture

Pavilion 3: Arts, Just 4 Kids, Home Economics & Photography

Pavilion 4: Sugarcane

Pavilion 6: Stud Cattle

Pavilion 8: Beef Cattle & Cattle Yards

Lower 500 Pavilion: Café and music by day Pies, beers and bands by night (fully licensed)

Upper 500 Pavilion: Art on Show Exhibition

Big Shed: Showbags

Mackay Show - Full entertainment schedule

Be mesmerised by magicians and shocked by the stunts at this year's Mackay Show.

Wednesday, June 19

8am Showjumping begins

9am Woodchop starts and Art on Show opens

11am Jayde Fiyen at the Lower 500 Pavillion

12pm Zoey Mills starts preforming at the Lower 500 Pavillion while Kat Campbell takes to the Food Court Stage

1pm Jayde Fiyen at the Lower 500 Pavillion, and Natasha Hardiman at the Food Court Stage

2pm Zoey Mills at the Lower 500 Pavillion, and Maggie Moo Music at the Food Court Stage

3pm Natasha Hardiman at the Lower 500 Pavillion, and Jayde Fiyen at the Food Court Stage. Art on Show closes at 3pm.

4pm Maggie Moo Music at the Lower 500 Pavillion, and Roby Rogers at the Food Court Stage

5pm Tate Obst at the Lower 500 Pavillion, Roy Maloy at the Grandstand Stage, and Kat Campbell at the Food Court Stage

5.30pm Brophy Entertainment at the Grandstand Stage

5.45pm Zoey Mills and Leon Milner at the Grandstand Stage

6pm James Gray Duo at the Lower 500 Pavillion

6.15pm Brophy Entertainment at the Grandstand Stage

6.30pm Andy Vening Hypnosis at the Grandstand Stage

7pm So You Think You Got Ink at the Lower 500 Pavillion

7.15pm President's Speech at the Grandstand Stage

7.25pm Brophy Entertainment at the Grandstand Stage

7.40pm Zoey Mills and Leon Milner at the Grandstand Stage

8pm Evan Daley at the Lower 500 Pavillion

8.10pm Brophy Entertainment at the Grandstand Stage

8.25pm TUSK at the Grandstand Stage

8.30pm Fireworks at the Grandstand Stage

9pm James Gray Duo at the Lower 500 Pavillion

10pm Evan Daley at the Lower 500 Pavillion

Thursday, June 20

8am Showjumping begins

9am Woodchop starts and Art on Show opens

10am Roy Maloy at the Grandstand Stage, and Dance Express at the Food Court Stage

10.30am Brophy Entertainment at the Grandstand Stage

10.40am Roby Rogers at the Food Court Stage

10.45am Music at the Grandstand Stage

11pm James Gray Duo at the Lower 500 Pavillion

11.15am Brophy Entertainment at the Grandstand Stage

11.15am Aspire Performing Arts at the Food Court Stage

11.30am Andy Vening Hypnosis at the Grandstand Stage

11.40am Maggie Moo Music at the Food Court Stage

11.45pm Mackay's Best Beard Competition at the Lower 500 Pavillion

12.15pm Brophy Entertainment at the Grandstand Stage, TAM Dance Duo at the Food Court Stage, and Kat Campbell at the Lower 500 Pavillion

12.30pm Roy Maloy at the Grandstand Stage

12.40pm Heathers! The Musical at the Food Court Stage

1pm Maggie Moo Music at the Lower 500 Pavillion and Brophy Entertainment at the Grandstand Stage

1.10pm TAM Dance Duo at the Food Court Stage

1.15pm Andy Vening Hypnosis at the Grandstand Stage

1.30pm Aspire Singers at the Food Court Stage

2pm James Gray Duo at the Lower 500 Pavillion and Songbirds at the Food Court Stage

2.35pm Maggie Moo Music at the Food Court Stage

3pm Kat Campbell at the Lower 500 Pavillion, and Art on Show closes.