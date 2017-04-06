Where to stay these Easter holidays

STUNNING: It took just under three months to completely transform Mantra Club Croc which will be open over the Easter period.

WITH Easter fast approaching, accommodation in the Whitsundays is becoming a talking point for many prospective holiday makers.

Tourism Whitsundays is working hard to compile a list of where people will be able to stay over the holiday period.

"We are receiving lots of calls, emails and Facebook messages seeking availability,” Tourism Whitsundays said.

The list of what is opened and closed is being regularly updated.

CLOSED:

. Airlie Beach Hotel

. BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort - closed at this stage until 18 April and bookings beyond there will be assessed. Res team can access emails and are contacting guests

. Cape Gloucester Resort, Cape Gloucester via Hideaway Bay - closed until further notice

. Coral Sea Resort, Airlie Beach - closed. Brides can call Sharon Gregory mobile 0438 255 616

. Pinnacles Resort - closed up to and including 13 April. Bookings up to that date will be fully refunded. Cancellation policy will apply to all reservations from 1 May. Limited phone service best contact is via FB messenger

. Seabreeze Tourist Park, Airlie Beach

. Seastar Apartments - 19 rooms once power returns

. Best Western Mango House - will reopen once power returns

WILL BE OPEN FOR EASTER:

. Beach Court Holiday Villas, Cannonvale

. Water's Edge Resort, Airlie Beach

. Waterfront Whitsunday Retreat, Airlie Beach

. Beachside Holiday Units, Bowen -Call George - 0467 368 666

. Heart Hotel & Gallery, Airlie Beach

. Ocean Breeze Units, Bowen - Call George - 0467 368 666

. Backpackers by the Bay - 0408 608 578

. BIG4 Bowen Coral Coast Beachfront Holiday Park - 1800 602 469

. Queens Beach Tourist Village, Bowen

. Bowen Holiday Park

. Harbour Lights Caravan Park, Bowen

. Horseshoe Bay Resort, Bowen

. Tropical Beach Caravan Park, Bowen

. Bowen Palms Caravan Park, Bowen

. Bluewater Harbour Motel, Bowen

. Coral Cove Apartments, Bowen

. Palm View Holiday Apartments, Bowen

. Rose Bay Resort, Bowen

. Sky View Units, Bowen

. Castle Motor Lodge, Bowen

. Queens Beach Hotel, Bowen

. Sails on Main, Bowen

. Ocean View Motel, Bowen

. Whitsunday Sands Resort, Bowen

. Mantra Club Croc, Cannonvale

. Colonial Palms Motor Inn, Airlie Beach

. Kipara Tropical Rainforest Retreat, Jubilee Pocket

. Seastar Apartments

. Best Western Mango House

. Coral Sea Resort