INTERACTIVE MAP: Where to vote before polling day

How to vote cards from the 2019 Federal Election. Caitlan Charles

WITH the election only weeks away, many Australian's are preparing to cast their vote.

In Dawson and Capricornia, there are nine candidates to choose from in each electorate.

Dawson: George Christensen (LNP), Belinda Hassan (ALP), Brendan Bunyan (Katter's Australian Party), Debra Lawson (One Nation), Imogen Lindenberg (Greens), Lachlan Queenan (Independent), Michael Turner (Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party), Colin Thompson (United Australia Party) and Ann-Maree Ware (Democratic Labour Party).

Capricornia: Paul Bambrick (The Greens), George Birkbeck (Katter's Australian Party), Russell Robertson (ALP), Wade Rothery (One Nation), Michelle Landry (LNP), Ken Murray (Independent), Grant Pratt (Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party), Lindsay Sturgeon (United Australia Party) and Richard Temple (Democratic Labour Party).

VOTING EARLY?

Many people won't be able to make it to the polling booths on May 18.

In 2016, 31,258 people voted at pre-polling centres, accounting for 35 per cent of all votes cast in Dawson.

In Capricornia about 31,000 people voted early, accounting for just under 35 per cent of the vote.

DAWSON PRE-POLL:

MACKAY

Mackay Corporate Centre, ground floor, corner Victoria and Gregory streets

Monday, April 29 - Friday, May 3 (8:30am - 5:30pm)

Monday, May 6 - Friday 10 May (8:30 -17:30)

Saturday, May 11 (9am -4pm)

Monday, May 13 - Tuesday, May 14 (8:30am - 5:30pm)

Wednesday, May 15 (8:30am - 6pm)

Thursday, May 16 (8:30am - 5:30pm)

Friday, May 17 (8:30am - 6pm)

AYR

Burdekin Sports Club Hall

Monday, May 6 - Friday, May 10 (8:30am -5:30pm)

Monday, May 13 - Tuesday, May 14 (8:30am - 5:30pm)

Wednesday, May 15 (8:30am -6pm)

Thursday, May 16 (8:30am -5:30pm)

Friday, May 17 (8:30am -6pm)

BOWEN

Bowen Police Citizens Youth Club

Monday, May 6 - Friday, May 10 (8:30am -5:30pm)

Monday, May 13 - Tuesday, May 14 (8:30am -5:30pm)

Wednesday, May 15 (8:30am -6pm)

Thursday, May 16 (8:30am -5.30pm)

Friday, May 17 (8:30am -6pm)

PROSERPINE

Whitsunday Masonic Lodge

Monday, May 6 - Friday, May 10 (8:30am -5:30pm)

Monday, May 13 - Tuesday, May 14 (8:30am -5:30pm)

Wednesday, May 15 (8:30am-6pm)

Thursday, May 16 (8:30am -5:30pm)

Friday, May 17 (8:30am-6pm)

CAPRICORNIA:

CLERMONT

Clermont Civic Centre

Monday, May 13 - Tuesday, May 14 (8:30am -5:30pm)

Wednesday, May 15 - Friday, May 17 (8:30am -6pm)

MORANBAH

Moranbah Arts Centre 38 Bacon St

Monday, May 13 - Tuesday, May 14 (8:30am -5:30pm)

Wednesday, May 15 - Friday, May 17 (8:30am -6pm)

SARINA

Sarina QCWA Hall 2 Broad St

Monday, May 13 - Tuesday, May 14 (8:30am -5:30pm)

Wednesday, May 15 - Friday, May 17 (8:30am -6pm)

