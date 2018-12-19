Where will you be to ring in the New Year?

BIG BANG: Venues around the Whitsundays are gearing up to welcome the new year with buffets, live entertainment, mini festivals and more in the lead up to the annual New Year's Eve fireworks display.

IF YOU'RE looking for a venue to ring in the New Year, look no further.

Restaurants and bars around town are gearing up for the biggest night of the year with special deals and live music.

Start New Year's Eve with a delicious meal at Sorrento Restaurant and Bar overlooking Abell Point Marina.

Guests can watch the sun set over Airlie Beach during dinner before heading downstairs to the bar for live music by Paz from 5.30pm.

Call Sorrento Restaurant and Bar on 49467454 to book a table.

Mantra Club Croc has a special seafood platter for two on the New Year's Eve menu. Tingle your taste buds with local tiger prawns, rock oysters, char grilled Moreton Bay bugs, salt and pepper calamari, half-shell QLD scallops, beer battered market fish, chips, tartare sauce, Marie Rose sauce, lemon and lime.

Happy hour starts at 4pm with live music from 5pm.

Call Mantra Club Croc on 49402300 to book a table.

As the sun sets over Airlie Beach for the last time in 2018, Anchor Bar provides the perfect view and tranquil setting for a New Year's mini festival.

Enjoy live music by the pool with a first-class line-up including Jacuzzi Masterpiece, playing on New Year's Eve, and Aaron Saxon at the after party on New Year's Day. All day dining starts from 11am.

Call Anchor Bar on 49466678 to book a table.

Amp things up at KC's Bar and Grill with live music from 4pm-2am on New Year's Eve, featuring Matt Angell, Jolly Jingo, Jan Arns, Aaron Saxon and Patch Brown.

Call KC's Bar and Grill on 49466320 to book a table.

Magnums is hosting an epic New Year's Eve festival - four stages in four days.

Lap up live music every day from 2pm in the lead-up to New Year's Day featuring a stellar line-up of DJ Bonker, Drapht, The Fox and other local talents.

Reef Gateway Hotel is launching New Year's Eve with a buffet dinner, $59 per head followed by a Blues Blowout on New Year's Day.

The all-star jam will feature artists 8 Ball Aitken, Matt Angell, Zed Charles and Michael Caruana, bringing a mix of swamp rock and blues from 4pm.

Call Reef Gateway Hotel on 49462600 to book a table.

Out of Our Trio will be playing at Jubilee Tavern from 2-5pm on New Year's Eve followed by a buffet dinner from 5.30pm.

Adults eat for $42 and children up to 12 eat for $10.

To book a table, call Jubilee Tavern on 49481481.

After dinner and drinks, head over to the Whitsunday Sailing Club for the event everyone's been waiting for - the New Year's Eve fireworks.

Welcome 2019 with a bang as the firework display lights up the sky at 9pm for families and midnight to ring in the New Year.