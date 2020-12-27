Where you can farewell 2020 with a bang in the Whitsundays

Lucy Mayberry, 6, from Airlie Beach celebrated New Year at the Whitsunday Sailing Club last year. Picture: Laura Thomas

Lucy Mayberry, 6, from Airlie Beach celebrated New Year at the Whitsunday Sailing Club last year. Picture: Laura Thomas

Many are happy to see the tail end of 2020 with the countdown now on for a fresh start.

COVID-safe celebrations will take place across the Whitsundays, including fireworks displays.

The Whitsunday Regional Council sponsored displays will light up the sky on the Airlie Beach foreshore at 8.30pm.

There will also be a display on the Bowen foreshore at 8.30pm and in Collinsville at 10pm.

The countdown to midnight will be rounded out with a display on the Airlie Beach foreshore sponsored by the Whitsunday Sailing Club.

Residents are urged to make sure their pets are secured to prevent them running away as fireworks can be distressing for animals.