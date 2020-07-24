Where you can get 10-cent wings for one day only
ONE stein of beer = 10-cent classic buffalo wings.
So who knew, but apparently there’s a National Wing Day and it’s next Wednesday, July 29.
The Bavarian Mackay is taking bookings for the annual wingding from noon through to dinner.
Every time you buy a stein of beer, you can get a maximum of 20 classic buffalo wings at 10 cents each.
Once the wing-a-thon is over, it’s back to 4pm opening from Thursday, July 20.
