Where you can get 10-cent wings for one day only

The Bavarian will host national wingding day on Wednesday. Picture: Supplied

ONE stein of beer = 10-cent classic buffalo wings.

So who knew, but apparently there’s a National Wing Day and it’s next Wednesday, July 29.

The Bavarian Mackay is taking bookings for the annual wingding from noon through to dinner.

Every time you buy a stein of beer, you can get a maximum of 20 classic buffalo wings at 10 cents each.

Once the wing-a-thon is over, it’s back to 4pm opening from Thursday, July 20.

