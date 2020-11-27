Which axed players will get rookie lifeline?

AFL list changes 2020: Every club’s ins and outs after first list lodgement

St Kilda is officially all-in in its bid to win a second premiership, with James Frawley's retirement backflip helping strengthen the Saints' backline for a 2021 flag tilt.

The premiership full-back said on Thursday his St Kilda Hall of Fame uncle Danny Frawley would have been proud to see him in St Kilda colours.

Danny Frawley played 240 games at St Kilda as a beloved champion, with his nephew to join him on that number of games when he makes his St Kilda debut.

While Frawley is an insurance play as a free agent at 32, he adds to a growing band of experienced players who have been brought in to a club that senses it is in the premiership window.

With Frawley, Shaun McKernan, Jack Higgins and Brad Crouch the Saints have added 464 games of experience to a team that played in a semi-final against Richmond this year.

Frawley retired from Hawthorn six weeks ago but was lured out of retirement by the chance to extend a career that includes the 2015 premiership at the Hawks.

Despite his veteran status he played 52 games over the past three seasons at the Hawks and has not lost the pace that saw him keep Josh Kennedy goalless in that famous premiership.

"It's obviously a huge honour to play for the same club as Danny, and I feel he would have been immensely proud to see me in the St Kilda colours," Frawley said.

"While I was content with retirement, after speaking to James (Gallagher), Brett (Ratten) and Simon (Lethlean) about their plans for this group and what they're building, I couldn't resist being part of it."

Remarkably, he is the 16th player from the Hawks' most recent premiership era from 2008-2015 to move on to a rival club.

Club legend Luke Hodge shocked the Hawks when he un-retired himself to play with Brisbane for two seasons.

But given the Hawks had nudged Frawley into retirement as he and club captain Ben Stratton called time on their careers, he goes with the Hawks' blessing.

St Kilda list boss James Gallagher said the club believed he could add to the defensive mix that already includes Cal Wilkie, Jake Carlisle, Dylan Roberton, swingman Josh Battle and high-priced Port Adelaide acquisition Dougal Howard.

With clubs still juggling cap space player managers are pessimistic about the chances of many delisted free agents moving to new clubs.

Gold Coast is set to sign three-club premiership player Jacob Townsend after the Tigers flag forward was delisted by Essendon.

And delisted Lion Mitch Hinge, the No.20 selection in the 2017 national draft, will join Adelaide after only three AFL games.

Here are all the in and outs your club has made since the end of the 2020 premiership season, along with retained rookies.

Clubs have taken advantage of a rule change allowing players to be moved to the rookie list, while other players have been cut with the promise of a rookie list spot.



ADELAIDE CROWS

INS:

Nil

OUTS:

Rory Atkins (Unrestricted free agent)

Ben Crocker (Not retained)

Brad Crouch (Restricted free agent)

Ben Davis (*Delisted, moving to rookie list)

Jordan Gallucci (Delisted)

Bryce Gibbs (Delisted)

Kyle Hartigan (Trade)

Riley Knight (Delisted)

David Mackay (*Delisted, moving to rookie list)

Myles Poholke (Delisted)

Patrick Wilson (Not retained)

David Mackay is moving to the rookie list for his 14th season. Picture: Sarah Reed

BRISBANE LIONS

INS:

Nakia Cockatoo (Trade)

Joe Daniher (Restricted free agent)

Tom Fullarton (Promoted rookie)

Deividas Uosis (International)

OUTS:

Jacob Allison (Not retained)

Connor Ballenden (*Delisted, set to move to rookie list)

Grant Birchall (*Delisted, set to move to rookie list)

Allen Christensen (Retired)

Cedric Cox (Delisted)

Matt Eagles (Not retained)

Mitchell Hinge (Delisted)

Corey Lyons (Not retained)

Stefan Martin (Trade)

Rhys Mathieson (*Delisted, set to move to rookie list)

Sam Skinner (Not retained)

Alex Witherden (Trade)

Toby Wooller (Delisted)

CARLTON

INS:

Lachlan Fogarty (Trade)

Michael Gibbons (Promoted rookie)

Adam Saad (Trade)

Zac Williams (Restricted free agent)

OUTS:

Eddie Betts (*Delisted, moving to rookie list)

Hugh Goddard (Not retained)

Matthew Kennedy (*Delisted, moving to rookie list)

Matthew Kreuzer (Retired)

Darcy Lang (Delisted)

Harrison Macreadie (Delisted)

Callum Moore (Not retained)

Finbar O'Dwyer (Delisted)

Fraser Phillips (Not retained)

Cameron Polson (Delisted)

Ben Silvagni (Delisted)

Kade Simpson (Retired)

COLLINGWOOD

INS:

Jack Madgen (Promoted rookie)

Brody Mihocek (Promoted rookie)

OUTS:

Flynn Appleby (Not retained)

Dayne Beams (Retired)

Atu Bosenavulagi (Trade)

Tim Broomhead (Not retained)

Lynden Dunn (Retired)

Tom Phillips (Trade)

Ben Reid (Retired)

Matthew Scharenberg (Delisted)

Jaidyn Stephenson (Trade)

Adam Treloar (Trade)

Travis Varcoe (Retired)

Rupert Wills (Delisted)

ESSENDON

INS:

Jye Caldwell (Trade)

Nicholas Hind (Trade)

Peter Wright (Trade)

OUTS:

Josh Begley (Delisted)

Tom Bellchambers (Retired)

Dylan Clarke (*Delisted, intention to be reinstated on rookie list)

Henry Crauford (Not retained)

Joe Daniher (Restricted free agent)

Orazio Fantasia (Trade)

Martin Gleeson (*Delisted, intention to be reinstated on rookie list)

Noah Gown (Delisted)

Mitchell Hibberd (Not retained)

Conor McKenna (Retired)

Shaun McKernan (Free agent DEL)

Kobe Mutch (Delisted)

Jacob Townsend (Not retained)

Adam Saad (Trade)

Martin Gleeson is hoping for a spot on the rookie list. Picture: Michael Klein

FREMANTLE

INS:

Nil

OUTS:

Bailey Banfield (*Delisted - set to be rookie listed)

Brett Bewley (*Delisted - set to be rookie listed)

Isaiah Butters (Not retained)

Jason Carter (Not retained)

Hugh Dixon (Not retained)

Jesse Hogan (Trade)

Brandon Matera (Deslited)

Cameron McCarthy (Delisted)

Thomas North (Not retained)

Dillon O'Reilly (Not retained)

Jarvis Pina (Not retained)

Lachlan Schultz (*Delisted, set to be rookie listed)

GEELONG

INS:

Jeremy Cameron (Trade)

Shaun Higgins (Trade)

Isaac Smith (Unrestricted Free agent)

Paul Tsapatolis (3yr Non Reg)

OUTS:

Gary Ablett (Retired)

Nakia Cockatoo (Trade)

Lachlan Fogarty (Trade)

Jacob Kennerley (Delisted)

James Parsons (Delisted)

Blake Schlensog (Not retained)

Jack Steven (Retired)

Jake Tarca (Delisted)

Harry Taylor (Retired)

New Cat Jeremy Cameron. Digital altered image.

GOLD COAST

INS:

Rory Atkins (Unrestricted Free agent)

Conor Budarik (Promoted rookie)

Nick Holman (Promoted rookie)

Oleg Markov (Trade)

Malcolm Rosas Jnr (Promoted rookie)

Hawego Pul Oea (Int scholarship)

OUTS:

Jacob Dawson (Not retained)

Corey Ellis (Delisted)

Sam Fletcher (Not retained)

Pearce Hanley (Retired)

Jarrod Harbrow (*Delisted, set to move to rookie list)

Jacob Heron (Not retained)

Jack Hombsch (*Delisted, set to move to rookie list)

George Horlin-Smith (Retired)

Jesse Joyce (Delisted)

Anthony Miles (Retired)

Jordan Murdoch (*Delisted, set to move to rookie list)

Mitchell Riordan (Not retained)

Joshua Schoenfeld (Not retained)

Zac Smith (*Delisted, set to move to rookie list)

Peter Wright (Trade)

GWS GIANTS

INS:

Jack Buckley (Promoted rookie)

Jesse Hogan (Trade)

Braydon Preuss (Trade)

OUTS:

Matthew Buntine (*Delisted, set to move to rookie list)

Jye Caldwell (Trade)

Jeremy Cameron (Trade)

Aidan Corr (Restricted free agent)

Jackson Hately (Player-led delisting)

Sam Jacobs (Retired)

Zac Langdon (Trade)

Daniel Lloyd (*Delisted, set to move to rookie list)

Sam Reid (*Not retained, club committed to redrafting in rookie draft)

Heath Shaw (Delisted)

Thomas Sheridan (Retired)

Zachary Sproule (Not retained)

Zac Williams (Restricted free agent)

HAWTHORN

INS:

Kyle Hartigan (Trade)

Changkuoth Jiath (Promoted rookie)

Tom Phillips (Trade)

OUTS:

James Frawley (Delisted)

Will Golds (Not retained)

Conor Glass (Retired)

Ricky Henderson (Retired)

Harry Jones (Not retained)

Darren Minchington (Not retained)

Dylan Moore (*Delisted, intention to be reselected)

Paul Puopolo (Retired)

Jackson Ross (Delisted)

Isaac Smith (Unrestricted Free agent)

Ben Stratton (Delisted)

Matthew Walker (Delisted)

MELBOURNE

INS:

Ben Brown (Trade)

Jay Lockhart (Promoted rookie)

OUTS:

Harley Bennell (Not retained)

Kyle Dunkley (Not retained)

Mitchell Hannan (Trade)

James Jordan (*Delisted, moving to rookie list)

Kade Kolodjashnij (Retired)

Oscar McDonald (Delisted)

Aaron Nietschke (*Delisted, moving to rookie list )

Braydon Preuss (Trade)

Corey Wagner (Not retained)

Joshua Wagner (Delisted)

NORTH MELBOURNE

INS:

Aidan Corr (Restricted free agent)

Lachie Young (Trade)

Atu Bosenavulagi (Trade)

Jaidyn Stephenson (Trade)

OUTS:

Paul Ahern (Delisted)

Ben Brown (Trade)

Joel Crocker (Delisted)

Majak Daw (Delisted)

Sam Durdin (Delisted)

Shaun Higgins (Trade)

Lachie Hosie (Not retained)

Ben Jacobs (Delisted)

Jamie Macmillan (Delisted)

Thomas Murphy (Not retained)

Jasper Pittard (Delisted)

Ed Vickers-Willis (Delisted)

Will Walker (*Delisted, club intends to re-list as a rookie)

Marley Williams (Delisted)

Mason Wood (Delisted)

PORT ADELAIDE

INS:

Aliir Aliir (Trade)

Orazio Fantasia (Trade)

OUTS:

Joe Atley (Delisted)

Wylie Buzza (Delisted)

Tobin Cox (Not retained)

Brad Ebert (Retired)

Riley Grundy (Not retained)

Jake Patmore (Delisted)

Cameron Sutcliffe (Not retained)

Jack Watts (Delisted)

Justin Westhoff (Retired)

RICHMOND

INS:

Liam Baker (Promoted rookie)

Mate Colina (3yr Non Reg)

OUTS:

Luke English (Delisted)

Jack Higgins (Trade)

Oleg Markov (Trade)

Ben Miller (*Delisted, moving to rookie list)

Fraser Turner (Delisted)

Alex Rance (Retired)

Derek Eggmolesse-Smith (Not retained)

ST KILDA

INS:

Brad Crouch (Restricted free agent)

Jack Higgins (Trade)

Shaun McKernan (Free agent DEL)

OUTS:

Ryan Abbott (Delisted)

Logan Austin (Delisted)

Jack Bell (Not retained)

Nathan Brown (Retired)

Oscar Clavarino (*Delisted, moving to rookie list)

Nicholas Hind (Trade)

Darragh Joyce (*Delisted, moving to rookie list)

Doulton Langlands (Not retained)

Jonathon Marsh (Not retained)

Jack Mayo (Not retained)

Matthew Parker (Delisted)

Ed Phillips (Delisted)

Shane Savage (Delisted)

Jonathon Marsh was delisted by the Saints. Picture: Michael Klein

SYDNEY SWANS

INS:

Joel Armatey (Promoted rookie)

Tom Hickey (Trade)

OUTS:

Aliir Aliir (Trade)

Zac Foot (Delisted)

Robbie Fox (Delisted)

Sam Gray (*Delisted, club intends to re-list in the rookie draft)

Michael Knoll (Not retained)

Jack Maibaum (Not retained)

Harry Reynolds (Not retained)

Brady Rowles (Not retained)

Ryley Stoddart (Delisted)

Jackson Thurlow (Delisted)

WEST COAST

INS:

Harry Edwards (Promoted rookie)

Zac Langdon (Trade)

Alex Witherden (Trade)

OUTS:

Hamish Brayshaw (Not retained)

Tom Hickey (Trade)

Mark Hutchings (*Delisted, moving to rookie list)

Lewis Jetta (Delisted)

Mitchell O'Neill (Not retained)

Nicolas Reid (Not retained)

Will Schofield (Retired)

Anthony Treacy (Not retained)

Francis Watson (Delisted)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

INS:

Mitchell Hannan (Trade)

Stefan Martin (Trade)

Adam Treloar (Trade)

OUTS:

Ben Cavarra (Delisted)

Tory Dickson (Retired)

Billy Gowers (Delisted)

Fergus Greene (Delisted)

William Hayes (Delisted)

Brad Lynch (Delisted)

Callum Porter (Delisted)

Roarke Smith (*Not retained, club committed to redrafting)

Matthew Suckling (Delisted)

Jackson Trengove (Delisted)

Lachie Young (Trade)

