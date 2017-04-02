Which tourism operators are back up and running?

SEVERAL tourism operators are still up and running despite Cyclone Debbie.

Tourism Whitsundays has issued a list of operators who are open again.

Accommodation

Airlie Beach Apartments - clean, dry rooms, with water, no power: provide candles and torches for assistance. External BBQ available for cooking. Call Tammy - 0424 281 870.

Airlie Seaview Apartments - clean, dry rooms, with water, no power: provide candles and torches for assistance. External BBQ available for cooking. Call Tammy - 0424 281 870

Beachside Holiday Units, Bowen - clean, dry rooms, with water, but no power: provide candles and torches for assistance. External BBQ available for cooking. Call George - 0467 368 666

Heart Hotel & Gallery, Airlie Beach

Ocean Breeze Units, Bowen - clean, dry rooms, with water, no power: provide candles and torches for assistance. External BBQ available for cooking. Call George - 0467 368 666

Tour Operators

Ocean Rafting, Airlie Beach

Thundercat, Airlie Beach

Tongarra, Airlie Beach

Whitsunday Escape, Airlie Beach - seven days a week 9am-3-pm until power is restored

Whitsundays Sailing Adventures, Airlie Beach (operating on generator power)

ISail Whitsunday - looking to recommence some tours from this weekend, Isail boats on Monday.

Mars Charters - Avail for emergency freight and island transfers (not resort connections)

Whitsundays to Everywhere

SV Whitehaven - normal schedule resumes Sunday 2/5/17. Book via Whitsunday Sailing Adventures 07 4940 2000

Dining

Beaches, Airlie Beach - with cold drinks and a limited menu

Grandview Hotel, Bowen

Fat Frog Beach Café - Open from Sunday 2/5/17 coffee 8am-2pm. Expected to be open for the full menu from mid week.

Whitsunday Sailing Club, Airlie Beach - open from 10am Sunday 2/5/17 with ATM, cold drinks and limited menu.

Fish D'Vine in combination with KC's - From Monday night, with music by Kieran McCarthy

Marinas

Abell Point Marina, Airlie Beach - office open and staffed. No landlines until power is restored. Mobile contact: 0438 799 689

Retail Services

Livelife Pharmacy, Whitsunday Shopping Centre, Cannonvale (prescriptions service: enter via side door)

General Services

Airlie Beach Babysitting - is offering local rates over school holidays

Airlie Shade Sail & Shade Solutions/Ullman Sails Whitsundays with phones diverted to mobiles

Airlie Swim School by Danielle - running 5 day intensive week for swimming lessons

Angel Signs - is contactable via phone anytime 07 49483700. Limited in what they can do, will be conducting measures etc from Monday 3rd April

Bunnings Cannonvale

Cellabrations at Reef Gateway

Supermarkets

Woolworths Airlie Beach

Night Owl Airlie Beach

Coles Cannonvale, from Monday

Woolworths, Whitsunday Plaza

Fuel

BP Cannonvale

Coles Express, Cannonvale

United Cannonvale

Medical

Dr2You

The Doctors Airlie Beach

Whitsunday Doctors Service



CLOSED / COMING SOON:

Attractions

Whitsunday Islands National Park - Park Damage assessments are underway.

Conway National Park - Park Damage assessments are underway

Accommodation/Resorts

Airlie Beach Hotel - closed

BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort - closed at this stage until 18 April and bookings beyond there will be assessed. Res team can access emails and are contacting guests

Cape Gloucestor Resort, Cape Gloucestor via Hideaway Bay - closed until further notice

Coral Sea Resort, Airlie Beach - closed. Brides can call Sharon Gregory mobile 0438 255 616

Pinnacles Resort - closed up to and including 13 April. Bookings up to that date will be fully refunded.. Cancellation policy will apply to all reservations from 1 May. Limited phone service best contact is via FB messenger

Seabreeze Tourist Park, Airlie Beach

Tours

Whitsunday Jet Ski Tours - aiming to recommence Monday 10 April 2017.

Island Jet Boating - aiming to recommence Monday 10 April 2017

Ride to Paradise, Airlie Beach - Next departure 17 April 2017.

Derwent Hunter Adventure Sailing, Airlie Beach

Explore Whitsundays - will recommence when power and water is restored

Salty Dog Sea Kayaking - will recommence when power and water is restored

Cumberland Charter Yachts

Dream Yacht Charter

Air Whitsundays - all flights up to 6 April have been cancelled. Guests with bookings call (07) 4946 9111.

Day Spas

Airlie Day Spa Express - will open from Monday 3/5/17 for massages, manicures, pedicures and basic beauty services. Will open fully for business when power is back on

Dining

Airlie Beach Treehouse - aiming to open Tuesday morning

Capers, Airlie Beach Hotel

Collinsville Hotel

Fish D'vine, Airlie Beach in conjunction with KC's as above

Mangrove Jacks, Airlie Beach Hotel

Mr Bones, Airlie Beach

Whitsunday Island Resorts

Please check resort websites and social channels for the most up to date information.:

Cruise Whitsundays

Cruise Whitsundays is back on the water despite its pontoons being slammed by 11m waves during cyclone Debbie.

The pontoons appear structurally sound but a more thorough inspection in the next few days and some repair work will be done before day tours resume.

Cruise Whitsundays helped evacuate guests and non-essential staff from Daydream Island.

Cruise Whitsundays Managing Director Nick Hortle said all Cruise Whitsundays staff were well and in good spirits.

"We are ready at short notice to resume our full Resort Connections transfer service and our other Day Tour operations. However, understandably, there is reduced demand at this time," he said.

A scaled down schedule of transfer services is operating between Port of Airlie and Hamilton Island Airport, primarily to assist island resorts. Transfers to the island resorts are only available for resort staff and contractors involved in recovery operations. The islands will advise when they intend to re-open to the general public.

"Thank you for all the messages of support and we look forward to welcoming guests back to the beautiful Whitsunday's in the near future," Mr Hortle said.