Which tourism operators are back up and running?

2nd Apr 2017 11:59 AM
Great Barrier Reef
Great Barrier Reef

SEVERAL tourism operators are still up and running despite Cyclone Debbie. 

Tourism Whitsundays has issued a list of operators who are open again.

Accommodation

  • Airlie Beach Apartments - clean, dry rooms, with water, no power:  provide candles and torches for assistance. External BBQ available for cooking.  Call Tammy - 0424 281 870.
  • Airlie Seaview Apartments - clean, dry rooms, with water,  no power:  provide candles and torches for assistance. External BBQ available for cooking.  Call Tammy - 0424 281 870
  • Beachside Holiday Units, Bowen  - clean, dry rooms, with water, but no power:  provide candles and torches for assistance. External BBQ available for cooking.  Call George - 0467 368 666
  • Heart Hotel & Gallery, Airlie Beach
  • Ocean Breeze Units, Bowen - clean, dry rooms, with water, no power:  provide candles and torches for assistance. External BBQ available for cooking.  Call George - 0467 368 666

Tour Operators

  • Ocean Rafting, Airlie Beach
  • Thundercat, Airlie Beach
  • Tongarra, Airlie Beach
  • Whitsunday Escape, Airlie Beach - seven days a week 9am-3-pm until power is restored
  • Whitsundays Sailing Adventures, Airlie Beach (operating on generator power)
  • ISail Whitsunday - looking to recommence some tours from this weekend, Isail boats on Monday.
  • Mars Charters - Avail for emergency freight and island transfers (not resort connections)
  • Whitsundays to Everywhere
  • SV Whitehaven - normal schedule resumes Sunday 2/5/17. Book via Whitsunday Sailing Adventures 07 4940 2000

Dining

  • Beaches, Airlie Beach - with cold drinks and a limited menu
  • Grandview Hotel, Bowen
  • Fat Frog Beach Café - Open from Sunday 2/5/17 coffee 8am-2pm. Expected to be open for the full menu from mid week.
  • Whitsunday Sailing Club, Airlie Beach - open from 10am Sunday 2/5/17 with ATM, cold drinks and limited menu.
  • Fish D'Vine in combination with KC's - From Monday night, with music by Kieran McCarthy

Marinas

  • Abell Point Marina, Airlie Beach - office open and staffed. No landlines until power is restored. Mobile contact: 0438 799 689

Retail Services

  • Livelife Pharmacy, Whitsunday Shopping Centre, Cannonvale (prescriptions service: enter via side door)

General Services

  • Airlie Beach Babysitting - is offering local rates over school holidays
  • Airlie Shade Sail & Shade Solutions/Ullman Sails Whitsundays with phones diverted to mobiles
  • Airlie Swim School by Danielle - running 5 day intensive week for swimming lessons
  • Angel Signs  - is contactable via phone anytime 07 49483700. Limited in what they can do, will be conducting measures etc from Monday 3rd April
  • Bunnings Cannonvale
  • Cellabrations at Reef Gateway

Supermarkets

  • Woolworths Airlie Beach
  • Night Owl Airlie Beach
  • Coles Cannonvale, from Monday
  • Woolworths, Whitsunday Plaza

Fuel

  • BP Cannonvale
  • Coles Express, Cannonvale
  • United Cannonvale

Medical

  • Dr2You
  • The Doctors Airlie Beach
  • Whitsunday Doctors Service


CLOSED / COMING SOON:

Attractions

  • Whitsunday Islands National Park -  Park Damage assessments are underway.
  • Conway National Park - Park Damage assessments are underway

Accommodation/Resorts

  • Airlie Beach Hotel - closed
  • BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort -  closed at this stage until 18 April and bookings beyond there will be assessed. Res team can access emails and are contacting guests
  • Cape Gloucestor Resort, Cape Gloucestor via Hideaway Bay - closed until further notice
  • Coral Sea Resort, Airlie Beach - closed. Brides can call Sharon Gregory mobile 0438 255 616
  • Pinnacles Resort - closed up to and including 13 April. Bookings up to that date will be fully refunded.. Cancellation policy will apply to all reservations from 1 May. Limited phone service best contact is via FB messenger
  • Seabreeze Tourist Park, Airlie Beach

Tours

  • Whitsunday Jet Ski Tours - aiming to recommence Monday 10 April 2017.
  • Island Jet Boating - aiming to recommence Monday 10 April 2017
  • Ride to Paradise, Airlie Beach - Next departure 17 April 2017.
  • Derwent Hunter Adventure Sailing, Airlie Beach
  • Explore Whitsundays - will recommence when power and water is restored
  • Salty Dog Sea Kayaking - will recommence when power and water is restored
  • Cumberland Charter Yachts
  • Dream Yacht Charter
  • Air Whitsundays - all flights up to 6 April have been cancelled. Guests with bookings call (07) 4946 9111.

Day Spas

  • Airlie Day Spa Express -  will open from Monday 3/5/17 for massages, manicures, pedicures and basic beauty services. Will open fully for business when power is back on

Dining

  • Airlie Beach Treehouse - aiming to open Tuesday morning 
  • Capers, Airlie Beach Hotel
  • Collinsville Hotel
  • Fish D'vine,  Airlie Beach in conjunction with KC's as above
  • Mangrove Jacks, Airlie Beach Hotel
  • Mr Bones, Airlie Beach

Whitsunday Island Resorts
Please check resort websites and social channels for the most up to date information.:

Cruise Whitsundays

Cruise Whitsundays is back on the water despite its pontoons being slammed by 11m waves during cyclone Debbie.

The pontoons appear structurally sound but a more thorough inspection in the next few days and some repair work will be done before day tours resume.

Cruise Whitsundays helped evacuate guests and non-essential staff from Daydream Island.

Cruise Whitsundays Managing Director Nick Hortle said all Cruise Whitsundays staff were well and in good spirits.

"We are ready at short notice to resume our full Resort Connections transfer service and our other Day Tour operations. However, understandably, there is reduced demand at this time," he said.

A scaled down schedule of transfer services is operating between Port of Airlie and Hamilton Island Airport, primarily to assist island resorts. Transfers to the island resorts are only available for resort staff and contractors involved in recovery operations. The islands will advise when they intend to re-open to the general public.

"Thank you for all the messages of support and we look forward to welcoming guests back to the beautiful Whitsunday's in the near future," Mr Hortle said. 

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  cyclone debbie tourism operators tourism whitsundays

