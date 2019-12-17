Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alex Jackson, who died more than a week after his motorbike crashed, has been remembered as “a legend”.
Alex Jackson, who died more than a week after his motorbike crashed, has been remembered as “a legend”.
News

‘Whilst your life was cut short, you deffo lived it big red’

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
17th Dec 2019 10:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Alex Jackson, who died more than a week after his motorbike crashed in Howard Springs, has been remembered as "a legend".

Mr Jackson, 35, collided with a car while riding his motorbike along Whitewood Rd on Sunday December 8, police said.

Police said he suffered critical injuries including head injuries and was rushed to Royal Darwin Hospital.

CHOOSE FROM ONE OF OUR GREAT TAILORED SUBSCRIPTION PACKAGES HERE

Friends have taken to social media to share their grief in his passing.

"Rip Alex. You were loved by soo many. You light up the room with your big smile and Heart of gold," Carlie Richards wrote.

"Whilst your life was cut short, you deffo lived it big, big red legend."

"R. I. P now bud, you were always a laugh every time I saw you. Taken way too soon mate," Stephen Martin wrote.

alex jackson fatality motorbike road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young volleyballers crowned Australian champions

        premium_icon Young volleyballers crowned Australian champions

        News Proserpine State High School team conquers teams from around nation.

        GHD confirms it is no longer working with Adani

        premium_icon GHD confirms it is no longer working with Adani

        News International engineering giant no longer tied to controversial CQ mining project...

        Low unit values mean the perfect time to buy

        premium_icon Low unit values mean the perfect time to buy

        News Agent reveals the real estate trends and predictions for Airlie Beach and...

        Talented teen thanks teachers for high OP score

        premium_icon Talented teen thanks teachers for high OP score

        News Double joy after claiming OP 1 and dux award for stellar results.