Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jamie Whincup. Picture: Daniel Kalisz/Getty
Jamie Whincup. Picture: Daniel Kalisz/Getty
Motor Sports

Whincup: I celebrated by swimming in ‘piss’

by James Phelps
20th Nov 2019 7:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Jamie Whincup has revealed he swam in a fountain "filled with piss'' while celebrating his V8 championship win at the Newcastle 500 in 2017.

In a well-timed warning for the party planning Scott McLaughlin, the Holden driver spoke of his horror at learning the fountain he dived into following his championship glory was often used as a toilet.

"Apparently it is no good to go into the fountain,'' Whincup said.

"After I went into the fountain I had about ten people tell me they had just pissed in it. I am still here so it can't have been too bad but I would not recommend it to anyone.''

The now infamous fountain is located outside Customs House on the Newcastle foreshore.

The Newcastle 500 begins with practice on Friday.

While ruling out any type of celebration in the tainted fountain, Whincup declared he would start a Newcastle 500 party if the Red Bull Holden Racing team took out the team's championship.

In a one-on-one fight between the two biggest teams in the sport, DJR Team Penske is leading Red Bull by just 116 points.

"It is all about that team's championship,'' Whincup said.

 

The fountain in question.
The fountain in question.

 

"We would love to win it. We were absolutely nowhere mid-season, well behind, but we have fought our way. We have given ourselves an opportunity to have a real go. We are 116 points behind and there are 600 points to fight for this weekend.

"We will be going for every point we can get and working hard together to win the team's championship.''

Shane van Gisbergen will be fighting side-by-side with teammate Whincup to deliver defeat to bitter rival Penske.

"The start of the year was very tough for us,'' van Gisbergen said.

"But the Pirtek Cup has been a highlight and now we are focus on the team's championship. That is our full focus to get maximum points for both cars and to try and overtake the Dick Johnson car.''

More Stories

jamie whincup newcastle 500 scott mclaughlin supercars
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Insurers agree to consider options to slash premiums

        premium_icon Insurers agree to consider options to slash premiums

        News The feasibility of a government-funded cyclone reinsurance pool is back on the table, after insurers at a roundtable in Townsville surprisingly agreed to the idea.

        SAVE OUR KIDS: Mackay flagged for youth intervention pilot

        premium_icon SAVE OUR KIDS: Mackay flagged for youth intervention pilot

        News Move comes after report reveals shocking survey results from young people.

        Prossie cowboy wins ticket to Las Vegas

        premium_icon Prossie cowboy wins ticket to Las Vegas

        Sport He's about to go up against some of the best riders in the world.

        Concern for daughter drives man to damage home

        premium_icon Concern for daughter drives man to damage home

        Crime Man 'lost the plot' and threw bricks through window.