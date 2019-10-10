‘Whingeing’ driving McLaughlin crazy

BATHURST, AUSTRALIA — OCTOBER 09: Scott McLaughlin driver of the #17 Shell V-Power Racing Ford waves to fans during the drivers parade ahead of the Bathurst 1000, which is part of the Supercars Championship at on October 09, 2019 in Bathurst, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

FORD ace Scott McLaughlin is bracing for a greater threat from his Holden rivals at Bathurst this weekend, but hopes he has heard the last of their "whingeing" over parity.

McLaughlin had dominated in his Mustang this year, winning a record-breaking 17 races out of a possible 24, which led to enforced changes to the car's centre of gravity and aerodynamic package earlier this year.

Mustang's rival Commodores were also granted changes to their aerodynamic package.

McLaughlin said the Holdens were stronger now but took a swipe at their attacks on the Mustang.

"For sure they are better, there is not as much whingeing any more, so that's going to help everyone's ears," he said.

"Hopefully we can just get on with racing and stop talking about the 'P' word.

"I just hope it is a great race and that word doesn't come up and the people at the end are the deserving winners.

"For Supercars as a whole, I just hope it is a great race and that word doesn't come up and the people at the end are the absolute deserving winners."

Scott McLaughlin driver contemplates what Sunday will bring while standing in pit lane.

McLaughlin takes a commanding 598-point lead over his Red Bull Holden Racing Team rival Shane van Gisbergen into the Great Race.

While the significant buffer would allow McLaughlin to take an "aggressive" strategy into the race, he said he could not afford to be complacent.

"The confidence is there … we know that we've got a good car and we're going to be somewhere in the mix, but you need more than a good car, you need a bit of everything," McLaughlin said.

"I am going to try and enjoy the week as much as I can. I have got an opportunity where I am a fair bit ahead in the championship and I can afford to be aggressive with risk.

"But, at the same time, the other people behind me are going to be in the same boat. It's an interesting dynamic but I'm really excited for this year."

Despite his dominance of the 2019 championship so far, the defending Supercars champion said he was not feeling the pressure.

McLaughlin attempts to shake hands with a fan during the Bathurst street parade.

"It's probably less pressure in some ways, Bathurst is a tough race to win and if you can focus on little things to help make it happen," McLaughlin said.

"Last year we were always focused on the No. 97 car (van Gisbergen) and trying to stay in front of that because of the championship fight. So this year it doesn't really matter.

"For us it is just a matter of doing our race. and if we can we be thereabouts at the last stint on Sunday afternoon, buy a ticket to the last stint and have a crack, that's our main goal."