Whisper Bay VMR base gets a lick courtesy of Dulux

The boys from JPL Painting and Decorating, Wix Painting Services, AllAspects Painting Mackay & Districts, Gauci's Painting and All Trades take time out for a photo with Volunteer Marine Rescue Whitsunday volunteers. Peter Carruthers
by Peter Carruthers

IT SHOULD be a few years before the Whitsunday Marine Club needs a new lick of paint thanks to an army of volunteers and Dulux paints.

Dulux accredited painting crews from JPL Painting and Decorating, Wix Painting Services, AllAspects Painting Mackay and Districts, Gauci's Painting and All Trades gave up their Saturday to put the finishing touches on a total repaint of the Whisper Bay Volunteer Marine Rescue base this morning.

The crew from local company JPL Painting and Decorating had two days of wages paid for by their supervisor, Justin Lyons.

Paula Boucher of trade sales Dulux helps give the VMR base a lick of paint this morning. Peter Carruthers

Dulux trade sales representative, Paula Boucher, said the company each year chose two not-for-profit organisations to help out with a new paint job.

Ms Boucher said she lived in Airlie Beach for 13 years and felt a close connection with the Whitsundays.

"Airlie is close to my heart and I know these guys (VMR Whitsunday) do a lot for the community,” she said.

The Whitsunday Club Marine building was damaged during Cyclone Debbie and though insured the policy didn't cover all the necessary repairs, Ms Boucher said.

Painting of the Whitsunday Marine Club at Whisper Bay. Peter Carruthers

"Based on what they do for the community I thought it was a good opportunity for Dulux to give back to them.”

All scaffolding for the job was also donated by Anderson's Scaffolding, Ms Boucher said.

VMR president Roger Wodson said the building had come up looking magnificent and he thanked Dulux and all the boys who chipped in to help prepare and paint the VMR base.

"Three coats of paint and a quality job, you can't ask for more,” he said.

"They do this community effort once a year and we are delighted they chose us.”

Painting teams have donated their time to complete the face lift to the VMR Whitsunday base at Whisper Bay. Peter Carruthers

Topics:  dulux paints painting vmr whitsunday whisper bay whitsunday marine club whitsundays

