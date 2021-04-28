Whit Times joins Courier Mail to bring you news and rewards

If the past year has taught us anything, it’s that we all need to support one another.

Many have done it tough with many local industries and businesses hit hard by COVID-19.

Supporting local business is crucial to the road to recovery.

Our role in all of this is more critical than ever. That’s why we also need your support.

If you become a subscriber, your subscription helps to fund Whitsundays journalism that matters by locals, living and working in the region, who work hard to bring you all the news, day and night, 365 days a year.

We’re committed to bringing you a premium user-friendly digital news experience where you can easily find your favourite content – which is why all content from The Whitsunday Times website will be found on The Courier Mail, bringing all your local, state, and national news in one convenient location. Sign up for just $1 for the first 28 days! T & Cs apply.

How to navigate the Whitsunday index page on the Courier Mail

We publish breaking news as it happens, create new audio and video news and sports products and encourage more interactivity to allow communities to actively participate in telling their own stories.

The $1* Deal is incredible value and a good way to ensure you have the latest news and some great reading at your fingertips every day.

A subscription not only gives access to all the local stories but also access to the News+ network^, for a national perspective.

It is made up of dailytelegraph.com.au, heraldsun.com.au, couriermail.com.au, advertiser.com.au, townsvillebulletin.com.au, cairnspost.com.au, goldcoastbulletin.com.au, geelongadvertiser.com.au, ntnews.com.au, themercury.com.au, and thechronicle.com.au.

You also get access to the digital print edition of their printed products.

Whitsunday Times journalist Kirra Grimes. Picture: Heidi Petith

We will give you access to all our locked content across business and money tips, coverage of local courts and crime, as well as insights to improve your health and lifestyle, your children‘s education as well as your health.

You also have access to cracking True Crime yarns from across the country, as well as podcasts, exclusive videos and photo galleries.

If you’re into sport, you can access KFC SuperCoach Plus across every SuperCoach game, get expert tips to help you play tips.com.au, and read expert commentary from some of the most experienced writers in the country.

SUBSCRIBER REWARDS

Our member benefits program +Rewards is available only to eligible subscribers.

Enjoy access to book and magazine deals, discounted Kayo sports live streaming and BINGE entertainment, freebies, exclusive offers and subscriber-only competitions.

There are plenty of rewards to be had with a Courier Mail subscription.

Right now, some of the reward offers available include:

– A complimentary eCookbook from taste.com.au

– Stream all-time favourite shows and loads of movies on your favourite devices with 50% off BINGE for the first 4 months.

– A summer of sport with a Kayo annual subscription – save 30% off on Kayo Basic over 12 months with a $200 annual subscription.

– Discover a new novel every month with a complimentary classic story or your new favourite – a free HarperCollins eBook

If you take up this offer you can access +Rewards right now

Sunrise on the Bowen foreshore. Picture: Evan Morgan

HEARD ENOUGH?

Sign up now for $1 for the first 28 days. Please note your subscription becomes a subscriber to The Courier Mail and you will find Whitsunday website content in a dedicated section on The Courier Mail website. T & Cs apply.

^The News+ Network is made up of dailytelegraph.com.au, heraldsun.com.au, couriermail.com.au, advertiser.com.au, townsvillebulletin.com.au, cairnspost.com.au, goldcoastbulletin.com.au, geelongadvertiser.com.au, ntnews.com.au, themercury.com.au, and thechronicle.com.au. Simply use your subscription account to log in. The News+ Network does not include theaustralian.com.au or news.com.au