Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
White Ribbon Australia is shutting down. File image
White Ribbon Australia is shutting down. File image
News

White Ribbon closes its doors

3rd Oct 2019 1:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

White Ribbon Australia, established to prevent violence against women, is shutting down.

The organisation announced its end after an "analysis of the organisation's future sustainability", an online statement read.

"It is with profound sadness that the board of White Ribbon Australia informs the community and supporters that it has taken the very difficult decision to close its doors," the statement said.

The organisation went into liquidation ahead of White Ribbon Day on November 22.

"For all those who are already planning for White Ribbon Day, we encourage you to continue with those plans alongside the international White Ribbon movement. Continue to raise your voice," the board said.

The foundation for the charity was established in 2007, with Australian entertainer and former lawyer Andrew O'Keefe named chair of the board.

Worrels Solvency and Forensic Accountants firm is handling the liquidation.

crime domestic violence editors picks male violence violence white ribbon women

Top Stories

    Police constable charged over computer hacking allegation

    premium_icon Police constable charged over computer hacking allegation

    Crime She will face court next month on allegations of breaching the Criminal Code.

    Group of men enter home before being chased by owner

    premium_icon Group of men enter home before being chased by owner

    Crime Police said the owner saw the men jump his fence.

    Why the police could soon be texting you

    premium_icon Why the police could soon be texting you

    Crime New initiative could prevent police investigating 'dozens' of crimes

    COLD CASE: Next step in alleged Airlie Beach killing

    premium_icon COLD CASE: Next step in alleged Airlie Beach killing

    Crime This is the next step in the Jay Brogden cold case.