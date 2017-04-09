28°
Whitehaven Beach bounces back after TC Debbie

Peter Carruthers | 9th Apr 2017 9:30 AM
Local photographer Brooke Ogden captured these images of the Whitsundays yesterday.
LOCAL photographer Brooke Ogden took to the air yesterday and what she recorded on her SD card will be a collective sigh of relief for many.

The trademark azure water and white sand of the Whitsundays is back and the Visit Whitsundays group wants everyone to know about it.

Initial images released of Whitehaven Beach in the days following the touch-down of Cyclone Debbie last month painted a gloomy picture of the beach voted #1 in the Southern Hemisphere.

Reports emerged that it could take years before the iconic destination would live up to the image printed on the travel brochure.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

However yesterday, aerial photos - that Brooke ensures have not been edited in any way - of Hill Inlet depict the swirling sands money shot is still looking good.

The trees on the neighbouring hills of Whitsunday Island look a little bare but the water looks as inviting as ever and the silica white sand has remained intact.

Langford Island, another iconic Whitsunday destination has also fared well.

Brooke flew with GSL Aviation and reported the best spots were Butterfly Bay and the north side of Hook Island.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  cyclone debbie whitehaven beach

